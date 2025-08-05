Comic Con Africa 2025: Pop culture fever heating up in SA

Comic Con Africa takes place from 28 to 31 August.

Comic Con fever is hitting the high notes as South Africa prepares for another instalment of the pop culture event.

As cosplayers put the final touches on the costumes,the Johannesburg Expo Centre in Nasrec will become the ultimate playground for fans of pop culture and gaming.

When?

This year, the festival goes even bigger, with an impressive lineup of events, interactive experiences, and panels catering to every facet of pop culture.

There’s something truly magical about walking through the doors of Comic Con Africa into a pumped-up crowd of all your favourite characters, from superheroes, obscure video game personalities, favourite anime characters, villains, and anti-heroes.

It’s not just about the outward transformation of stepping into a favourite character, but rather about stepping into a space where creativity is not just accepted but celebrated, complimented, and even awarded.

Stars

Comic Con Africa is a place where fans can show up as their truest, most imaginative selves and be met with nothing but encouragement, awe, and community.

One of the major draws of Comic Con Africa is the chance to meet stars from your favourite TV shows, movies, and web series.

Misha Collins

This year, celebrated actor, activist, and New York Times bestselling author Misha Collins will be attending the event.

Collins is best known for his role as the angel Castiel in Supernatural, the longest-running US sci-fi television show in history. He also portrayed the legendary Batman character Harvey Dent/ ”Two-Face” in the CW’s Gotham Knights, and has been featured on shows such as 24, ER, and Charmed. In 2022, he hosted the Emmy-nominated PBS series Roadfood.

Jessie T Usher

Another celebrity who will be attending Comic Con Africa this year is celebrated actor Jessie T. Usher

Usher is best known for his breakout role as the lightning-fast A-Train in Amazon Prime Video’s global hit The Boys.

His powerful, high-energy performance instantly made him a fan favourite among superhero and pop culture enthusiasts alike. In addition to The Boys, Usher has showcased his impressive range in numerous acclaimed films and series.

Dan Fogler

But wait, there’s more. Dan Fogler will also be joining fans for the 2025 edition of the festival.

Dan has had a long and varied career, but perhaps fans will know Dan best for his starring role as Jacob Kowalski in the Harry Potter spin-off film series Fantastic Beasts. Dan also acted in the film Balls of Fury as Randy Daytona, and voiced Zeng in Kung Fu Panda.

Ticket prices

Since its debut in 2018, Comic Con Africa has rapidly become a cornerstone of the South African pop culture scene.

Whether you’re looking for a different kind of family day out or a weekend of maximum geek immersion, Comic Con Africa has something for everyone. The con features a diverse daily programme packed with content from the fun to the educational for fans, families, and first timers.

Ticket prices start from R180 to R250 per person (day pass) or R750 per person (four-day pass). Celebrity sessions must be booked separately.

