‘A declaration of my love for my wife’: Una Rams on release of debut album

There is probably no better muse for an artist than the person they’re closest to, which, most of the time, is their life partner.

“What started off as a collection of songs, soon became a declaration of my love for my wife,” said singer-songwriter Una Rams announcing the release of his debut album, Meet Me At The Altar.

Real name Unarine Rambani, Una Rams confirmed his marriage to actress Ntando Duma (now Rambani) in June.

Now, ahead of releasing his debut album on Friday, the singer explained how the music on the album is a soundtrack to the fairy tale that is their lives, describing it as a sonic museum.

“A sonic museum, where we could freely express, teach and celebrate our cultures coming together, much like our wedding celebrations would,” said Una Rams.

A labour of love

One would think Una Rams has a fully-fledged album; however, the muso has released mixtapes and EPs. His music is a blend of R&B and Afro-tech.

He is a Grammy winner; this was through his work on Black Coffee’s Grammy Award-winning album, Subconsciously. Rams contributed to the song, Flava.

He has worked with the likes of Burna Boy and recent Standard Bank Young Artist Award recipient Muneyi.

The song with Muneyi, titled Ndi a Mufuna, was released earlier this year. The song is an ode to Ntando and their love.

Una Rams said Meet Me At The Altar is a labour of love.

“It’s arguably my best work yet, it’s finally done and ready to be yours, so on Friday we’ll take the next step with ‘priceless possession’ until you can finally… meet me at the altar.”

‘A reflection of your heart and soul’

Una Rams said he had waited his whole life for this moment, stating that working on this project has tested his commitment. He said the commitment to this body of work was also reflective of the vows he made to his wife.

“Countless hours, endless sessions and sleepless nights all as sacrifice to finally make it to this point. working on my debut album became a true test of commitment.”

“Having to go back to work on some of these records, over and over again… something that reflected the life-long decision I was taking… if I could continue to refine and work on this, to me that meant I had what it took to work on myself and our relationship and really do forever.”

Ntando commented on the post by gushing over how proud she is of her husband.

“I’m beyond proud of you. This album is a masterpiece, and I’m so grateful to have been on this journey with you,” wrote Ntando.

“Every single song is a reflection of your heart and soul, and I know the world is going to fall in love with it just like I have.

“Can’t wait to celebrate with you and see your dreams take flight.”

