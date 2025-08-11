From polygamy bombshells to fiery confrontations, season 2 of 'Married at First Sight South Africa' has viewers glued to their screens

Palesa Mphaki opens up about her rollercoaster marriage, her co-stars, and the truth behind the trending moments.

Polygamy talk shakes the altar

Season 2 of Married at First Sight South Africa is one of Mzansi’s most talked-about reality shows, trending on X every Sunday night. This season introduces four brave couples who agreed to marry complete strangers chosen by relationship experts.

Among them are Palesa Mphaki and Tshepo Miya whose relationship has been tested by unexpected revelations, including Tshepo’s openness to polygamy.

Watch: Trailer for Married at First Sight Mzansi S2

In the latest episode, Palesa’s suspicions of infidelity surfaced after Tshepo’s remarks about admiring polygamy.

“The polygamy question truly took me aback. I couldn’t understand why he would even bring up such a topic,” she told The Citizen.

Why she said ‘I do’ to a stranger

Palesa says she joined the show “for the experience, to discover affection through an unorthodox approach”. When she met Tshepo at the altar, she admits to being “slightly shocked” by his appearance.

“I had said I wasn’t into super skinny guys, but I hadn’t anticipated meeting a pretty chubby dude. But looks aren’t everything, so I was still willing to give it a shot.”

Adjusting to married life on camera

The reality of marrying a stranger has been more challenging than Palesa anticipated.

“The most significant challenge is discovering their darker side and understanding why they’ve remained single,” she explained.

Watching herself on TV has been “peculiar”, but she’s grateful for the opportunity to reflect. She’s also getting used to public attention.

“People are beginning to take notice of me… I appreciate those who are bold enough to approach and acknowledge me. The recognition is gratifying.”

ALSO READ: Anthony Hamilton, Joe Thomas and Zonke light up Women’s Day concert at Wanderers Stadium, despite technical glitches

Lessons in love and trust

Being on the show has taught Palesa some hard truths.

“Not everyone is completely honest in their actions and movements. It’s taught me the importance of setting healthy boundaries and standing up for myself while still being respectful.”

Her favourite journey to watch this season? Makoto and Nkululeko’s.

“There’s something incredibly compelling about focusing on those who are misunderstood or misjudged by society. Especially because I know the show is not scripted.”

Behind-the-scenes bonds (and breakdowns)

Off-camera, Palesa chats with Makoto almost daily and has regular conversations with Nelisa, but her connection with Portia is “dead”.

Why should viewers keep watching?

“Because the storyline is brimming with potential developments, and one can only anticipate the surprises that await those who remain engaged. The road ahead is filled with intrigue and uncertainty.”