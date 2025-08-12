‘My intention was to thank her’: Emtee denies cheating with former Big Brother Mzansi contestant

Emtee has tried to clear himself of being unfaithful to his wife after screenshots of conversations between him and other women were leaked.

In his apology for leaked private conversations, rapper Emtee has cleared himself of being unfaithful to his wife after screenshots of conversations between him and other women on Instagram went viral on Monday.

The screenshots which were shared on his Instagram stories are suspected to have been leaked by Emtee’s wife, Nicole Chinsamy.

‘I don’t know Mshini personally’

“I don’t know Mshini personally. Like most people I watched her on Big Brother and witnessed how she supports my craft,” wrote Emtee on Tuesday morning.

Mshini Lekwadu, who was a contestant on the recent season of Big Brother Mzansi, is one of the women whose private conversation with the rapper was leaked on Monday.

In the screenshot conversations, after the exchange of pleasantries, the Roll–Up rapper asks where Mshini lives, to which she responds by sharing her address.

Emtee then asks when he could visit the content creator, who is a tutor by profession.

In her response, Mshini says that the artist may visit her that Friday.

“I know I’m not perfect. Very far from it but I have heart and empathy. My intention was to meet her personally and thank her,” said Emtee.

“She has been nothing but kind to me and I appreciate that. I’m married so I had no other intention but to say thank you and figure out a way we could work together since she’s a public figure, a hard worker and a good person in general from what I see.”

The other woman

Another private conversation that was shared was of the rapper with content creator Maipelo California Lentswe.

Unlike the one with Mshini, the chat between the rapper and Lentswe was more extensive and seemed as if the pair had an established relationship.

In the first screenshot, after a brief greeting, Lentswe reminds Emtee not to forget to keep a promise he made to her, with a red lips emoji at the end of the message.

Without receiving a response from Emtee, a seemingly irritated Lentswe asks: “You not talking to me?” When Emtee asks what’s going on, Lentswe asks the rapper to send her R7 000.

In another conversation, Lentswe insinuates that the pair had intercourse, saying: “That c**k is definitely not gay, she must stfu.”

Emtee’s family falling apart

It’s believed Lentswe’s comments are aimed at Emtee’s wife, Nicole. Emtee responded to that text from Lentswe by saying “Mxm stupid b**ch I regret the day I met her”.

Emtee and Nicole’s marriage has seen its fair share of ups and downs since tying the knot in 2019. The couple has three kids.

It was reported that Emtee, whose real name is Mthembeni Ndevu, had moved out of their home after he filed for divorce in 2024.

However, as recent as June this year, the rapper moved back to their home and said he was rekindling their marriage.

“I’m fighting for my family. [She] gave me three kids. We are still working on it. I got a bit of counselling,” he said in an interview on Podcast and Chill.

