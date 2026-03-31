Kelvin Momo reveals lineup for his one-man show

The event will take place in Durban next month.

DJ and producer Kelvin Momo is set to headline his one-man show in Durban this year.

The Maye Maye hitmaker announced that the event will feature Shasha, Zee Nxumalo, and the Distruction Boyz, among other music stars.

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‘Durban: A city that loves music’

Momo said he is looking forward to performing for the Durban crowd.

“Performing in Durban is always special. The energy here is unmatched, and being part of this lineup with Shasha, Zee Nxumalo, and Distruction Boyz is going to be a night to remember for everyone attending.”

The concert is produced by Benny Maverick, who said the event will bring together a mix of established and emerging South African artists.

“Durban has always been a city that loves music, energy, and culture. This lineup represents the current music scene,” Maverick said.

The concert aims to celebrate Durban’s vibrant music scene while highlighting some of the country’s most exciting talent.

The event will take place on Sunday, 5 April 2026, at People’s Park in Durban. Doors open at 4pm, and the show starts at 6pm.

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