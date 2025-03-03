DJ Sbu makes a U-turn on Radio 2000 resignation as Mbuyiseni Ndlozi gets support on his radio debut

On his debut, Ndlozi received support and well-wishes from active on-air personalities from competitor stations.

DJ Sbu confirmed his return to Radio 2000 over the weekend as Mbuyiseni Ndlozi enjoyed his welcome into the broadcasting world. Pictures: djsbulive/Instagram, @Powerfm987,X

In less than a week after abruptly resigning from his post at Radio 2000’s breakfast show, DJ Sbu announced his return to the station.

“I am pleased to let you know that I will be staying with Radio 2000, having concluded an agreement for another 12 months,” said Sbu on Saturday morning in a brief statement.

On the last Monday of February, the media personality and entrepreneur said he had decided to leave the national station “after much reflection and consideration,” he said.

Real name Sbusiso Leope, DJ Sbu’s resignation came about a month before his contract with Radio 2000 was to end on 30 March. But the change of heart means he will remain with Radio 2000 for another year.

Radio 2000’s breakfast slot has had four hosts since 2019. Previous breakfast show hosts include Phat Joe and Bongani Mtolo, who steered the show before Glen Lewis took over.

Sbu took over the breakfast slot after Glen Lewis, who is now at Kaya FM, left the station.

Ndlozi gets a Power welcome

On his debut on radio since leaving the political sphere, Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi hosted radio veterans Thuso Motaung, Shado Twala and Linda Sibiya.

The former politician also received support and well-wishes from active on-air personalities from competitor stations.

Metro FM’s drive-time host, Tbo Touch, also welcomed Ndlozi to the radio world by visiting him in the studio.

“I’m a fan of leaps; when people make a quantum leap, I have to be there to witness it so that we don’t distort history,” said Tbo Touch.

Kaya FM’s Thabo “Tbose” Mokwele called in on Ndlozi’s show while he was on air on his popular mid-morning show.

Social activist Tessa Dooms and her team also made their debut on Power FM, on the Breakfast show slot after Thabiso ‘TT’ Tema’s last broadcast on the breakfast show on Friday.

While others fully supported the new host and the breakfast team, which includes sports journalist Bareng-Batho Kortjaas (BBK), other listeners questioned the choice.

But Given ga a serious. Tesha Dooms for breakfast? Nah! To think she is competing with the likes of Bongani Bingwa. She is good for weekend graveyard shows, not hating but PowerFM will loose listeners here. From the late Bob Mabena, bo-Bra Tim to this😭😭😭 — Mark Esparza (@FredBrito10) March 3, 2025

“What you will see in it is a lot of diversity. We still remain in the social construct of the country and the social fabric of the country. We want to create both from a personal and a content point of view,” said Power FM Managing Director, Rofhiwa ‘Tholi’ Bologo of the station’s changes.

Congrats on a job well done. What a seemless changing of the guard. I am sold. For tonight I am hopefull that @ThabisoTema will do the same. #POWERBreakfast #POWERPerspective March 3, 2025

“It’s a welcomed change. It’s the change of schedule and lifestyle. I’ll be able to drop off my kids and pick them up from school,” Tema told The Citizen about changing slots.

Traffic reporter Lebohang Phokela remains a part of the breakfast show, having been part of the previous team.

“TT is a superstar and a legend in this industry. Stepping into those shoes is not a small matter,” said Dooms about taking over from Tema.

“But really excited to take up the challenge set by the Power family, [we] want to make this a space that is inclusive, diverse and fun. Where we can have the difficult conversations, do what Power FM does well.”

