Tributes pour in for Good Hope FM presenter Lorenzo Darries

Darries died in hospital on Tuesday morning.

Tributes are continuing to pour in for Cape Town radio presenter and producer Lorenzo Darries.

He reportedly died in hospital on Tuesday morning after suffering a stroke, following a battle with hereditary cardiomyopathy.

Good Hope FM confirmed his death on Tuesday.

The station described Darries as a colleague and friend with a strong presence on and off air.

“Lorenzo brought warmth, passion, and authenticity to every moment on-air and beyond. His strength, resilience, and spirit touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing him,” the station said.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and listeners. His legacy will live on in all of us.”

Health struggles

Darries had previously spoken publicly about his health.

In 2025, he launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise funds as he prepared for medical treatment.

“I’m in need of a heart transplant and may also require a pacemaker as part of my treatment,” he said.

“As I prepare for this life-saving surgery, I’m being placed on the transplant list, and that means stepping away from work time to time, resting, and focusing entirely on my health.”

The campaign raised R77 573 toward a target of R200 000.

Darries said he did not have income protection insurance and was facing financial pressure.

“So when I don’t work, I don’t get paid. The financial stress, in addition to the physical and emotional weight of this journey, is overwhelming,” he said.

“That’s why I’m creating this campaign to ask for your help and support during this incredibly difficult time.”

He said the funds would go towards “covering essential living expenses while I’m unable to work (rent, groceries, utilities). Medical costs and transportation for appointments, procedures, and recovery.”