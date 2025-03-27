WATCH: ‘She’s coming home’ — Doja Cat announced as Hey Neighbour festival headliner

Doja Cat will headline the second day of this year's Hey Neighbour festival, with other headline acts yet to be announced.

Doja Cat will headline this year’s Day two of the festival-Hey Neighbour is yet to announce other headline acts. Picture: dojacat/Instagram

Music festival Hey Neighbour on Thursday announced Doja Cat as the headline act for the second instalment of the festival, set for August this year.

Doja has previously spoken about visiting South Africa, suggesting that the country is too far for her.

“I still haven’t [been]. I rely on my career to just throw me out to places. I don’t find pockets of time in my life. I can fly, but I don’t like flying, especially long flights like that,” said Doja Cat in an interview with US broadcaster Ebro Darden on his Apple Music 1 show.

However, it seems the award-winning musician has overcome her apprehension about flying after being confirmed as a performer at this year’s Hey Neighbour.

Hey Neighbour is a three-day music festival, set for 29 to 31 August, organised by Glen 21 Entertainment and hosted at Legends Adventure Farm in Pretoria.

The festival first took place in 2023, with Kendrick Lamar headlining the second day of the event. Singer-songwriter Khalid performed on the first day, and US singer H.E.R. closed the festival on Sunday, the final day.

Without any communication, the festival wasn’t hosted in 2024.

The festival announced its 2025 return at the end of 2024, where they also released the first batch of tickets. Before the year ended, the festival shared that the tickets had already sold out.

Gather round dear Neighbours because it’s time to let the cat out of the bag 🤫



Please welcome the breathtaking @DojaCat 🤩🔥



She’s bringing the heat to the Neighbourhood this August and you don’t want to miss out!



Get your tickets now at https://t.co/g6DbBJyaPr (link in bio) pic.twitter.com/sesCdllggw March 27, 2025

ALSO READ: ‘My dad’s a deadbeat, but I did well’ – Dojacat calling out her South African father

Doja’s homecoming

Doja Cat will headline the second day of this year’s Hey Neighbour festival, with other headline acts yet to be announced.

This will be Doja Cat’s first time performing in South Africa, and the refrain about her coming home is because her biological father, an actor named Dumisani Dlamini, is from the country.

However, her relationship with her estranged father isn’t the best. Not one to shy away from controversy, Doja Cat has spoken publicly about the lack of a bond between the two.

Dlamini, who many will know from his work on TV shows such as Isibaya and Yizo Yizo, was part of the cast of Sarafina!, which was on Broadway in the late 1980s.

After meeting actor Whoopi Goldberg, who was on Sarafina! Doja said she thought of her dad when she saw her.

“I’m just thinking about my dad because he was in Sarafina, so seeing and meeting you is crazy,” said Doja a few years ago to Goldberg, who asked for her dad’s name, and when Doja told her, Goldberg was shocked.

“Get out of her…a good man, really a good man,” said Goldberg.

ALSO READ: Mzansi impressed as Doja Cat rocks SA flag-themed dress at Global Citizen Festival – [VIDEO]

Doja’s affection for SA

Real name Zandile Dlamini, Doja has never denied her connection to South Africa.

In September of last year, while performing in New York at the Global Citizen Festival, Doja wore a South African flag dress that impressed many South Africans.

As though inspired by South Africa’s showing at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Israel, Doja spoke about the conflict in Gaza.

Doja Cat speaks on the millions of children and woman suffering in Sudan and Gaza #GlobalCitizenFestival pic.twitter.com/6KGXXs1yGd — ۟ (@DojaArchives) September 29, 2024

In her speech, she also touched on Ukraine, Sudan, and the Congo, calling for increased advocacy for food, shelter, and education for those affected by conflict and violence.

“Right now, millions of men, women, and children in Gaza, Ukraine, Sudan, the Congo, and all across the world are suffering.

In times like this, it is important to remember that together, we have the power to bring change, love, light, and hope to those who need it most,” averred Doja Cat.

NOW READ: Actress Denise Richards explains why her husband runs her OnlyFans account