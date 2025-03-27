Tyla’s directorial debut gets Urban Music Awards nod

Tyla co-directed the remix, which features Sean Paul, together with Taylor Fauntleroy. The video has already garnered more than seven million views.

The South African co-directed the remix, which features Sean Paul, together with Taylor Fauntleroy.

The video was released in the first week of March and has already garnered over seven million views.

The UMAs were established in the UK in 2003. In the years that followed, the awards were expended to other countries, first establishing a presence in the US in 2007, the Caribbean in 2008, and Asia in 2009.

The awards have now launched in South Africa and will be hosted at the Heartfelt Arena in Pretoria in May.

“The launch of UMA South Africa is more than an awards ceremony—it’s a movement to empower South African artists with the tools to brand, monetise, and transcend global audiences across Europe, Asia, North America, and the rest of Africa,” said founder and president of the UMAs, Jordan Kensington.

The awards ceremony will be broadcast live to audiences worldwide via VooVix TV, a free-to-watch television streaming service.

UMA nominees

Tyla has also been nominated in the Artist of the Year category alongside Kabza De Small, Lwah Ndlunkulu, Kelvin Momo, and rapper K.O.

The Grammy winner will also be vying for the Best Female Act award.

The category is one of the most competitive, featuring a dozen respected women in the music space, including DJ Zinhle, Makhadzi, Ami Faku, and Uncle Waffles.

Other categories recognise genres such as the Best Gqom Act, the Best Maskandi Act, and the Best Producer.

The awards also recognise media platforms in the form of Best Music Television Show and Best Radio Station.

The latter features 5FM’s The Roger Good Show, DJ Sbu’s Breakfast Show on Radio 2000, Proverb and Lerato Kganyago’s midday show on Metro FM, and Lula Odiba’s hip-hop show on 5FM.

“We are thrilled to expand the Urban Music Awards and Official World Charts into South Africa. This expansion is a game-changer, offering South African artists an unparalleled opportunity to succeed on a global stage,” said Head of Global Partnerships at UMA and Official World Charts, Cressida Oppenheimer.

“Music tourism is a multi-billion-dollar industry, encompassing sales, concerts, tours, festivals, merchandise, and businesses, and our mission is to ensure South African music reaps the rewards worldwide.”

