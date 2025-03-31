‘We’re going to make unforgettable memories’ — Black-ish actor to headline SA comedy festival [VIDEO]

The festival returns this year after its debut in 2024. The first instalment had four performance areas and boasted close to 50 comics.

Amidst South African music festivals announcing international acts headed to these shores, the Laugh Africa Comedy Festival also announced Black-ish actor Deon Cole as its headliner.

“I love South Africa — the energy and vibe are pure magic, and I’m beyond excited to be the headline act at the Laugh Africa Comedy Festival,” said Cole, who most South Africans will know as Charlie Telphy on US comedy, Black-ish.

“He’s not only one of the sharpest comedic voices of our time, but he brings a style and presence that truly resonates with our audience,” said Creative Director of the Laugh Africa Comedy Festival, Stuart Taylor.

“Deon Cole is a standout performer in modern comedy. He has cemented his reputation both in the United States and internationally, and we are thrilled to have him as our headline act at the Laugh Africa Comedy Festival this year.”

The festival returns this year after its debut in 2024. The first instalment had four performance areas and boasted close to 50 local and Pan-African comics.

South African comedians such as Celeste Ntuli, Eugene Khoza and Kg Mokgadi are also set to perform at the festival.

This year’s edition will take place from 2-4 May at the Sandton Convention Centre. In a video shared by the organisers on Monday, Cole said he was excited to be coming to Mzansi.

Cole performs on the 3rd and 4th of May. “Trust me, we’re going to make some unforgettable memories together,” the American comedian said.

Deon Cole on Black-ish

Described by some as the funniest character on Black-ish, Cole’s role on the show saw him portray the main character’s closest friend, whose dry humour brings something unique to the family-oriented show.

Created by TV writer Kenya Barris, it ran for eight seasons from 2014 to 2022. Speaking in an interview in 2023, Cole expressed sadness over the show’s ending.

“I was sad for it to go. I think we had some more firepower in us to keep going, but the powers that be and whatever ended it,” averred Cole.

“But I didn’t think it needed to be gone that quickly, I just think things could’ve changed, and we could’ve kept going or whatever, but at the same token everybody went off to do their own thing and become the leads of everything that they was doing, so you know, it’s bittersweet.”

‘Deon Cole is a powerhouse’

Cole is a 10-time NAACP Award winner and a two-time nominee for the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.

For his work as a writer on Conan, Cole is a three-time Writers Guild of America Awards (WGA) nominee and one-time Emmy nominee.

He was also nominated for two Emmys for his work as a writer on The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien. In 2022, he hosted the BET Soul Train Awards.

Executive Head of Content Strategy at Showmax Tracy-Ann Van Rooye said Cole was an effortlessly funny and wildly original comic.

“Deon Cole is a powerhouse. His unique comedic style has captivated audiences globally, and we’re thrilled to be part of bringing him to South Africa for the Laugh Africa Comedy Festival.

