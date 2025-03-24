Candice Modiselle ties the knot in a stunning traditional wedding

Candice, who announced her engagement in December 2024, exchanged vows in a heartfelt ceremony that was deeply rooted in African customs

South African male hearts were broken all over the internet as South Africa’s beloved actress, presenter, producer, and beauty Candice Modiselle is officially off the market!

The TV presenter and multi-talented media personality celebrated her traditional wedding this past weekend, marking a new chapter in her life with her groom, Mr Sello.

A beautiful love story sealed in tradition

Picture: Instagram

Candice, who announced her engagement in December 2024, exchanged vows in a heartfelt ceremony that was deeply rooted in African customs.

As is tradition, the celebration included hohlisa mahadi, a South African cultural ritual where the two families exchange gifts as a sign of unity and mutual respect.

Her older sister, Bontle Modiselle-Moloi, a renowned choreographer and actress, couldn’t contain her excitement.

Picture: Instagram



Married to South African Music Award (Sama) award-winning rapper and producer Ricardo Moloi known as Priddy Ugly, Bontle took to social media to celebrate her sister’s milestone. Posting ” A front row seat to a lifetime of happiness. @candicemodiselle & @mr_sech are The Sellos💍❤️

“He who finds a wife, finds a good thing and obtains favour from the LORD.”

We finally have a brother 🥹, my mom, another son, and my younger sister has a husband. God is so good ❤️✨”

Dressed to perfection in traditional glam

The Sellos. Picture: Instagram

For her big day, Candice turned to designer @tol_thema, known for creating stunning traditional ensembles that are perfect for weddings and cultural celebrations.

The former Yo-TV star looked radiant in her outfit, which blended modern elegance with deep cultural significance.

Taking to social media, Candice shared breathtaking images from the ceremony, simply captioning her post:

“And the Two shall become One. My words are few. Thank You, Lord.”

Candice Modiselle: A rising star in South African entertainment

Candice Modiselle has long been a household name in Mzansi’s entertainment industry.

From her early days as a SABC1 YoTV presenter to starring in hit drama series like Generations: The Legacy, she has solidified herself as a versatile talent.

Beyond acting, Candice is a sought-after presenter, producer, and entrepreneur with a passion for education and youth empowerment.

She has been vocal about nurturing young creatives, frequently sharing advice and industry insights through platforms like The Five Minute Call, her digital masterclass series.

A celebration of love and culture

Bontle and husband Priddy Ugly. Picture: Instagram

The actress’s wedding was not just about love; it was a showcase of African heritage, family, and unity.

With hohlisa mahadi and vibrant traditional attire, the ceremony was a true reflection of South African culture at its finest.

As fans and fellow celebrities flood her timeline with congratulatory messages, one thing is clear: Candice Modiselle has stepped into a new chapter with grace, love, and tradition at the heart of it all.

Congratulations poured in for the newlyweds from all over the interwebs.