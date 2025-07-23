How Lebo M’s former ballroom dance mate became the author of his ‘Nants’Ingonyama’ autobiography

Lebo M's book is titled Nanst’Ingonyama, a phrase that the world first heard at the beginning of the Lion King movie.

“I don’t know how many biographers I’ve fired all over the world to finally have a biography that is coming out,” shared renowned music producer Lebo M about the launch of his book.

Titled Nanst’Ingonyama, the iconic phrase that the world first heard at the beginning of The Lion King movie, the book is written by South African-born author and playwright Soentjie Xavier.

ALSO READ: Lebo M says there’s nothing to celebrate about what government has done for the creative industry in 30 years of democracy

Ballroom dance mates

Lebo M and Xavier met as youngsters at the Tladi Youth Club ballroom dance in Soweto, around the ages of seven and eight.

The two reconnected a few years ago when Lebo was performing in Portugal, where Xavier is based.

“She sent me this thing and I read it. For some reason, I had this natural instinct that God or the universe has presented the ultimate person to tell, not my story, but the journey of Lebo M, who starts as Lebohang Morake, who comes from Soweto,” said Lebo.

A copy of Lebo M’s book, Nanst’Ingonyam. Picture: Supplied

The Grammy award-winning artist was speaking at the launch of the Dreamer and the Dream exhibition, a walk-through of Lebo M’s 60 years, captured in images.

Lebo said there was a book that Disney had backed, which was complete, but didn’t hit the right notes with him.

“Disney was issuing a book about Lebo M, and I read it and I shut it down. It was ‘this kid comes from South Africa, lives in LA and becomes a star’, you know.”

Xavier read an excerpt from the book on the night. The release date of the book is yet to be announced.

ALSO READ: Lebo M celebrated ahead of first concert in SA on Good Friday

Making it to the Hollywood Bowl

Lebo M said his dream came true last year when he celebrated three decades of The Lion King by performing at the Hollywood Bowl.

“I grew up in Los Angeles and I used to drive a taxi in Los Angles. I would park my cab while big shows are happening. I’d just sit there and dream and imagine one day that I’m gonna be inside the Bowl, imagine, one day, I’m gonna play the Hollywood Bowl. That happened to me last year for the first time,” shared Lebo.

Most of the images in the Dreamer and the Dream exhibition were taken by Lebo M’s official photographer, Blaq Smith.

“We’ve seen the world. We’ve been everywhere and back, and it’s been a fruitful journey — I’d like to believe,” said the photographer.

Wall to wall: Images of Lebo with Dr John Kani and another image with US film producer Jerry Bruckheimer. Pictures: Supplied.

The images feature Lebo M alongside some of the world’s biggest names. The photos range from Prince William to one with singer and actor Jennifer Hudson.

“All these images were handpicked, and these were the most remarkable moments that I managed to capture of Unc. My favourite is actually that one,” said Smith, pointing at the shot of Lebo M with Kim Kardashian and her daughter, North West.

Brotherhood: Blaq Smith and Lebo M. Picture: Supplied.

Sharing a story about Blaq Smith’s favourite photo, Lebo M said he was impressed by Smith’s fearlessness.

“Just before my change of clothes, Smith comes and says, ‘Unc, you gotta stay’, he instructs me. He said, ‘Kim, come this way’, and I turn around and it’s Kim… We’ve interacted before [with Kim], but I just loved his confidence. I loved how he said we’re taking this picture now,” shared Lebo.

“Being talented and having the eye to really capture moments is quite special,” Lebo M said of the South African photographer.

NOW READ: Sbongiseni Shezi: ‘These are answered prayers but they don’t look the way that I anticipated’