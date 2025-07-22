24 hours in pictures, 22 July 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Details of Sarah Niles’ attire upon her arrival at Marvel Studios ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ world premiere at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles, CA, USA, 21 July 2025. Picture: EPA/ALLISON DINNER
Tourists watch the sunset at the Uyuni salt flat, in Uyuni, Bolivia, 21 July 2025. The Uyuni salt flat is the largest in the world with an extension of more than 10,000 square kilometers and holds large reserves of lithium. Picture: EPA/Esteban Biba
The peleton in action during the 16th stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 171.5km from Montpellier to Mont Ventoux, France, 22 July 2025. Picture: EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
Rescue workers retrieve a submerged car from a flooded stream as onlookers gather during heavy monsoon rains in Islamabad, Pakistan, 21 July 2025. At least 216 people, including 101 children and 40 women, have died in rain-related incidents across Pakistan since 26 June as a new monsoon spell is starting up, authorities from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said. Picture: EPA/SOHAIL SHAHZAD
Dennis Manyisa warms himself at a fire, 22 July 2025, after being evicted from the Wolwespruit informal settlement, in the East of Pretoria. The evictions took place on 13 July and some members of the community are now living alongside Solomon Mahlangu Drive while they wait to be relocated. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Firefighters work to extinguish a blaze that broke out at a recycling facility in Mytilene, Lesbos island, Greece, 22 July 2025. The fire burned large quantities of recyclable materials, making the efforts of the firefighting crews particularly difficult. Picture: EPA/ELIAS MARCOU
Kawaria, or Lord Shiva devotees, carry Lord Shiva statues on their shoulders in New Delhi, India, 22 July 2025. Every year, thousands of Shiva devotees collect holy water called ganga jal from the Ganges. During the month of Shravan in July, they trek barefoot or by other means, carrying the water over their shoulders to various Shiva temples in Delhi and neighboring states. Picture: EPA/RAJAT GUPTA
People play in the surf near the remains of a dead humpback whale on Sao Conrado beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 21 July 2025. According to biologists and fishermen, the remains are a calf that may have been separated from its mother during the migration as dozens of humpback whales pass along the Brazilian coast. Picture: EPA/ANDRE COELHO
African elephant calf Kaja in its enclosure at the Opel Zoo in Kronberg, Germany, 22 July 2025. Kaja was born on 27 May 2025. Picture: EPA/RONALD WITTEK
Belgian F-16 fighter planes fly by as the Royal Family of Belgium attends the National Day Parade in Brussels, Belgium, 21 July 2025. Belgium marks its National Day on 21 July, commemorating the swearing-in of the first king of the Belgians, Leopold I, in 1831. Picture: EPA/OLIVIER MATTHYS
