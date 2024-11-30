How South Africa’s top YouTuber is earning nearly R1m monthly

We look at the top 10 South African YouTubers, what they are popular for, and their estimated earnings.

YouTube has evolved from being just a platform for sharing videos to a thriving business opportunity for content creators worldwide, including in South Africa.

Local YouTubers are finding innovative ways to turn their channels into profitable ventures.

The latest reports from Social Blade estimate that a top YouTuber in South Africa earns a minimum of $54.4k (R988 000) per month and a minimum of $653k (R11.85 million) annually.

ALSO READ: From TV to mobile: SA audiences switch to digital channels

How are creators making money on YouTube?

First, you need at least 1 000 subscribers and 4 000 watch hours in the past year to qualify for the YouTube Partner Program. Once accepted, you can start earning money through adverts displayed on your videos.

Revenue is generated based on views and ad interactions, with earnings varying depending on the type of audience and advertisers involved.

Many creators also earn through brand partnerships and sponsorships, where companies pay influencers to promote products or services, leveraging their reach and influence. This can be particularly lucrative for creators with niche audiences or large followings.

Another revenue stream is affiliate marketing, which allows YouTubers to earn commissions by promoting products and sharing special links. Every time a viewer makes a purchase through these links, the creator earns a percentage.

Selling branded merchandise, such as clothing or accessories, is another common income source. Some creators even launch their own product lines, such as e-books, courses, or exclusive content, directly targeting their audience.

YouTubers can also offer channel memberships, where fans pay a monthly fee for exclusive perks like bonus content, live chats, or early access to videos.

However, it’s not as easy as it sounds. The platform is highly competitive, but those who remain consistent, creative, and audience-focused are reaping the rewards.

ALSO READ: From politics to influencing: Busisiwe Mkhwebane shares self-care tips

South Africa’s top 10 YouTubers and what they’re famous for:

A list of the top 100 South African YouTubers for October 2024 by Social Blade, highlights the country’s most popular creators and their estimated earnings.

Ryan HD

Also known as Ryan Lombard, this YouTuber tops the list with 9.25 million followers and over 6 billion views. Ryan is popular for his comedic skits, often exploring relatable themes like family life and school scenarios.

Minimum estimated earnings: $54.4k (R988 000) per month and $653k (R11.85 million) annually.

Wian

Sitting in second place, Wian captivates audiences with his magic tricks and illusions. His channel boasts more than 6 million subscribers.

Minimum estimated earnings: $37.7k (R684 500) per month and $452.3K (R8.2 million) annually.

Kabza De Small

The Amapiano pioneer’s channel features music videos, live performances, and collaborations with other artists. He has over 320k subscribers.

Minimum estimated earnings: $46.1k (R837 000) per month and $553k (R10 million) annually.

Noel Deyzel

With over 4.85 million subscribers, this fitness content creator shares workout routines, bodybuilding tips, and humorous insights into fitness culture.

Minimum estimated earnings: $31k (R562 800) per month and $372K (R6.75 million) annually.

Kusemek

Known for comedy content, Kusemek uses relatable scenarios to create engaging skits and commentary. He has over 867k subscribers.

Minimum estimated earnings: $18.8k (R341 000) per month and $226.2k (R4.1 million) annually.

Tyla

The Grammy Award-winning superstar shares music videos and behind-the-scenes glimpses into her life. She has over 4 million subscribers.

Minimum estimated earnings: $11.5k (R208 800) per month and $138.5K (R2.5 million) annually.

Superherointraining

This channel focuses on fitness and personal growth, empowering viewers through workouts, challenges, and motivational content. It has over 8 million subscribers.

Minimum estimated earnings: $6.8k (R123 460) per month and $81.3K (R1.47 million) annually.

Aadoo

A versatile creator, Aadoo shares a mix of vlogs and commentary, attracting more than 316k subscribers.

Minimum estimated earnings: $11.2k (R203 000) per month and $134.5k (R2.4 million) annually.

Offering in-depth analysis and commentary on football, this channel provides insights into matches, players, and all things football. It has over 225k subscribers.

Minimum estimated earnings: $5.8k (R105 000) per month and $69.2k (R1.25 million) annually.

Hesri Sisters

The sisters are known for their fun and relatable lifestyle content, often featuring challenges, beauty tips, and personal vlogs. They have over 211k subscribers.

Minimum estimated earnings: $6.7k (R121 000) per month and $80.5k (R1.46 million) annually.

NOW READ: Pretoria school denies allegations of bullying as tributes pour in for TikTok’s ‘Teaboy’