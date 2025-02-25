‘I don’t believe that we should punish the people of Rwanda’ — John Legend amid criticism for performing in Kigali [VIDEO]

Unlike Nigerian singer Tems, John Legend has defended performing in Rwanda despite its alleged involvement in the DRC conflict

US singer John Legend has defended performing in Rwanda despite its alleged involvement in the conflict in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Picture: glblctzn/Instagram

Unlike Nigerian Grammy award winner Tems, US singer John Legend has defended performing in Rwanda despite its alleged involvement in the conflict in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

“I don’t believe that we should punish the people of Rwanda and the people of other countries when we disagree with their leaders,” said Legend, speaking to BBC Africa in a recent interview..

After initially being scheduled to perform at Rwanda’s BK Arena in Kigali on 22 March as part of her Born in The Wild World Tour, Tems pulled out.

The DRC conflict

Since early this year, M23 rebels, who are believed to be supported by Rwanda, have seized the two largest cities in the east of the DR Congo.

Speaking to the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva on Monday, DRC Prime Minister Judith Suminwa said the security situation in eastern DRC has reached alarming levels.

Go perform in North Korea next @johnlegend … swing by Russia on the way! Those people deserve to hear your music too!



Such a disappointment! — J O S U E L (@fmjosuel) February 24, 2025

At least 7000 people have reportedly been killed since the beginning of the recent conflict. 14 South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers lost their lives in the conflict.

In her statement announcing the cancellation of the show, Tems said she never intended to be insensitive to real-world issues.

So I recently promoted my show in Rwanda without realising that there is ongoing conflict between Rwanda and Congo. I never ever intend to be insensitive to real-world issues, and I sincerely apologize if this came across that way. I simply had no idea this was going on. My heart… — TEMS (@temsbaby) January 30, 2025

“… And I sincerely apologise if this came across that way. I simply had no idea this was going on.”

She has since announced that she’ll be performing at The Dome in Joburg on 20 March.

Legend headlines Move Afrika

Legend was the headline act at the Move Afrika concert in Kigali over the weekend. Established in 2023, Move Afrika is a concert series by non-governmental organisation Global Citizen.

The concert series aims to establish a pan-African touring circuit for international artists, with the primary focus on boosting economic investment, developing infrastructure, and creating skill-building opportunities for local professionals within the African music industry.

“I’m aware of what’s happening, and I’m aware of the calls there for me to not do this show, but I really believe that the mission of Move Africa is still important,” said Legend.

Previous international acts that have performed at Move Afrika are Kendrick Lamar, Davido, and Usher.

“It’s still important to bring international touring to Rwanda and to other places around the continent and I didn’t want to abandon that mission because I may not agree with everything that the leader of the country does.”

“I don’t agree with everything the leader of my country does,” said the US singer-songwriter.

The Move Afrika concert is set to be staged in Nigeria’s Lagos.

