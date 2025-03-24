‘Attempt to destroy my integrity’: Brenda Ngxoli denies using donations to buy new teeth

Brenda received over R100 000 in donations after she posted distressing videos on social media.

Actress Brenda Ngxoli has addressed allegations that she used donation money to buy new teeth.

Earlier this year, Ngxoli received over R100,000 in donations after sharing her personal struggles on social media.

READ MORE: Actress Brenda Ngxoli receives over R100k after distressing videos on social media

Last week, she posted a picture of herself and musician Vusi Nova at the House of Smilez, sparking speculation that she had used the donations for dental work.

ALSO READ: Brenda Ngxoli stars in new rom-com: ‘A Scam Called Love’

Brenda Ngxoli: ‘I did not purchase any new teeth’

Addressing the allegations in the comments section of Maphepha Ndaba’s Instagram page, Ngxoli said her visit to the House of Smilez was strictly for a dental check-up and cleaning.

She also pointed out that her “Hollywood Smile” was gifted to her by the dental practice at the beginning of last year.

“For the record: I did not purchase any new teeth. House of Smilez gifted me my Hollywood Smile at the beginning of last year,” she wrote.

Ngxoli said the false allegations were an attempt to destroy her name.

She added: “Attempting perhaps to destroy my integrity, write your lies. Whatever you were hoping to achieve is between you, your conscience and God. I forgive you.”

ALSO READ: ‘Miss Education’ star Buntu Petse and husband welcome their newborn

Over R100K in donations

In January this year, Ngxoli received over R100,000 in donations after she posted distressing videos on social media.

Award-winning social media influencer Mandisi Ntshangase initiated the fundraising, which collected over R80,000.

Ngxoli’s former employer, Ferguson Films, contributed R50 000, making the announced total over R130,000.

NOW READ: ‘Because of all this anger that I’d had, I didn’t see the need’ — Robert Marawa on avoiding a return to his former high school [VIDEO]