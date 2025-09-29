‘I literally begged’: Zakes Bantwini on getting Liquideep to perform at his Mayonie Open Air festival

Liquideep officially return to the stage at the BloemFeast in November. Their first show in Gauteng will be at Bantwini’s gig.

There was excitement from South African music fans after House duo Liquideep announced their return last week.

However, before their simple announcement video went live on social media, musician and producer Zakes Bantwini had been imploring the duo to return to the stage, even if only for his Mayonie Open Air festival.

“I’ve always told the guys that they needed to come back as Liquideep, and it has been an ongoing request from me to them, dating back years ago,” Bantwini tells The Citizen.

The Osama artist said he tried his luck again with the duo as he was putting together the line-up for Mayonie Open Air.

“I was like, ‘Yo, guys, I’m doing an evolution of house music, and the story isn’t complete without you being part of this because I’m telling the story of how house music evolved to get to where it is like an evolution of Afro House’,” explains Bantwini.

He adds that Liquideep is a “big piece of the puzzle” when telling the story of South African house music.

“And I called them. I was like, ‘I really need you guys to be on the line-up’. This was even before I knew that they were going to come back,” shares the producer.

ALSO READ: Zakes Bantwini: ‘We have to claim the space, if we don’t someone else will’

‘I literally begged’

Liquideep is composed of singer and producer Ziyon and DJ Ryzor.

The pair took South African music by storm from around 2009 with their single, Fairytale, which was featured on their debut album, Oscillations, released the same year.

After a five-year successful run, the duo announced their split in 2014, citing their desire to pursue solo careers.

In pursuing them for his festival, Bantiwni says he first spoke to Ziyon, who was open to the idea.

“Ziyon was like, ‘If Ryzor can agree, then I’m cool,’” Bantwini says.

“I called Ryzor I literally begged them. I was like, ‘Bro, I want you guys to come back,’ and they agreed.”

Bantwini says he doesn’t know if the decision for their comeback was before or after his call.

“I don’t know if maybe they had decided before that call, or if they decided after I called and they agreed to get back together for my festival.”

“I literally begged Ryzor,” says Bantwini.

ALSO READ: Liquideep, Mafikizolo, Spoek Mathambo up for MOBO Award

Liquideep at Mayonie Open Air

After confirming the duo, Bantwini announced their addition to the Mayonie Open Air line-up.

In November, Bantwini is celebrating the evolution of Afro House and Afrotech through his Mayonie Festival at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg.

“You cannot speak on the evolution of house music without including Liquideep. For me, I knew that the story wasn’t going to be complete without including Liquideep. When you’re talking about the evolution of dance music, house music, Afro House in South Africa, you know, that story is incomplete without them,” expresses Bantwini.

“I couldn’t be happier than to hear that the guys are fully, fully back, you know,” says Bantwini.

The duo will make their official return to the stage as a pair at the BloemFeast in November. Their first show in Gauteng will be at Bantwini’s gig, which is something he takes pride in.

“They are not only just coming back for my event, but it’s obviously amazing for me that their first performance in Gauteng will be on my stage. I really, really appreciate that. After so many years of asking the guys to come back, when they decide to come back, the first time they perform in Gauteng, they’re performing on my stage. That is amazing.”

On Monday, Bantwini announced Msaki to his lineup. This came after the latter confirmed her official return to the stage following her hiatus.

NOW READ: Bianca Le Grange receives Star at Roodepoort Theatre as she travels the world