Bianca Le Grange receives Star at Roodepoort Theatre as she travels the world

Multidisciplinary artist Bianca Le Grange was one of the honourees who received a Star at the Roodepoort Theatre in Johannesburg, South Africa, as she enjoys time out of the country.

“I’m truly humbled to be receiving this incredible honour. I’m reminded of my journey – from hosting backyard theatre shows in my mom’s living room to starring in productions like David Kramer’s Blood Brothers,” wrote Le Grange on Instagram.

Le Grange is a singer, actress, and violinist who rose to fame on the reality singing TV show Idols in its first season in 2002.

Although she never won the inaugural season, as she was eliminated in the top four, Le Grange somehow set the trend of not winning but going on to have a fully-fledged career after her appearance on the show.

Honours at Roodepoort Theatre

To celebrate its 45th anniversary on Heritage Day, the Roodepoort Theatre honoured on-stage icons and those who work behind the scenes.

The inaugural Stars of Roodepoort is a permanent foyer installation that enshrines the names of artists and institutions whose work has left an indelible mark on South Africa’s cultural landscape.

27 artists were honoured, as well as four former CEOs of the Roodepoort Theatre from different eras.

Organisations and collectives, whose work has built platforms for generations of performers and audiences alike, were also honoured.

These include the Jozi Youth Dance Company (Jayd Swart) and the National Eisteddfod (Dr Francois van den Berg).

“In celebrating 45 years of their commitment – a commitment from which the theatre world and society at large have benefited – we have etched their legacy permanently into the Roodepoort Theatre,” said Artistic Director James Ngcobo.

“For generations to come, their names will inspire others to take the torch and carry the light of South African creativity into the future.”

‘Dreams come true’

Other artists whose names were etched in stone include former Isidingo and 7de Laan actresses Ilse Klink, and Vinette Ebrahim, world-renowned concert pianist and composer Dr Charl du Plessis, singer Pumeza Matshikiza and Thandiswa Mazwai.

“How lucky am I to be a part of this community of artists and performers,” reflected Le Grange.

“I’m grateful to my family, friends, colleagues, and fans for their unwavering support. And to the Roodepoort Theatre, thank you for this amazing recognition,” Le Grange said.

Le Grange said being bestowed with a star reminded her of the power of “living our truth and pursuing our passions”.

“I believe that dreams do come true, but it takes hard work, dedication, and perseverance. Never give up on your passions, and always strive to create your own opportunities.”

Le Grange said she can’t wait to get home to see the star with her name, “with my own eyes”. The artist spends most of her time out of the country as a singer on a cruise ship.

In the last month and a half, she has been in the United States, Japan, and Vietnam. She spent her birthday, in mid-September, in Vietnam, while she was in Singapore about a week ago.

She is currently in Bali, Indonesia.

