Msaki ends two-year hiatus from the limelight, confirms return

Msaki said she’ll be doing a few 'meaningful gigs with friends, family and some close brands' for the remainder of 2025.

Celebrated singer-songwriter Msaki has announced her official return to the stage after taking a two-year hiatus.

“I’m very excited to announce that my bookings for 2026 are open,” Msaki said on Friday.

In 2023, Msaki said she would be taking a break from the music industry and being in the limelight following reports of an affair between her and new Big Brother Mzansi host, Smash Afrika.

Afrika’s wife, Kefiloe Mdutyulwa, is the daughter of actress Rami Chuene. The affair made headlines, leading to Msaki’s withdrawal from the industry.

Although she confirmed that she’ll formally return to the stage in 2026, Msaki said for the remainder of 2025 she’ll be doing a few “meaningful gigs with friends, family and some close brands”.

“So 2025 will be pretty quiet, trying to get back into my flow and working my way back into a performance mode.

One of those ‘meaningful’ gigs is performing at this Friday’s Scorpion Kings’ concert. As a duo, Kabza Da Small and DJ Maphorisa are known as Scorpion Kings.

The pair is hosting a concert alongside other performers, including Msaki and Davidom, at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Tshwane on Friday.

Msaki not a retired musician

At the beginning of 2025, Msaki, whose real name is Asanda Mvana, told her fans that she was still not ready to take bookings.

“When I shared that I would be taking a hiatus, some publications went with sensational headlines about me quitting, and again that was never once said by me,” wrote the singer in January.

In December last year, Msaki hosted the Camagu in Symphony: 10 Years of Gratitude concert at Tshwane’s SunBet Arena.

Leading up to the concert, she did a handful of interviews with various media outlets, and she was repeatedly asked about her immediate future in her career.

“I answered clearly, Not right now, but I intend on engaging the music industry and other spaces.

“My focus right now is on my songwriting career, finding, archiving and reworking my grandfather’s songs, more structure building for independent artists through ALTBLKcontinua, strategising for my next 10 years, my visual art, the wellness and creativity space Misimu Life, Fetch Your Life Foundation,” she said at the time.

