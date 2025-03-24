Mzansi’s Forever Miss Universe, Zozi, ties the knot in a stunning ceremony and designer dress

Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi said “I do” in a breathtaking sheer gown adorned with flowers and shimmering diamantes, crafted by renowned designer Phan Huy. The elegant ceremony captured hearts, showcasing her beauty and grace. A stunning celebration of love and style fit for a queen.

Former Miss SA Zozbini Tunzi and her husband. Tunzi wrote and performed a song for her newly wedded husband. Picture: zozitunzi/Instagram

South Africa’s golden girl and forever Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi, has officially said “I do”! The beauty queen, who kept her nuptials under wraps, took to Instagram this past weekend to share breathtaking snaps of her wedding to fiancé Luthando Bolowana.

The intimate yet lavish ceremony occurred at the picturesque Belair Pavilion in the Western Cape, setting the perfect backdrop for the union of one of Mzansi’s most beloved queens.

The stunning wedding photos, captured by Tamlyn Lityle, showcased a fairytale moment between the couple, with Zozi glowing in an elegant sheer diamante gown by international designer Phan Huy.

Stylist to the stars Thobeka Maduna Mbane, who put the dress and look together, wrote, “Sometimes the love of your life comes in the form of a muse.

“So so grateful and humbled for being trusted with such a beautiful and personal assignment.

A muse turned to a sister

“@phanhuy.official thank you so much for understanding the vision and bringing it to life perfectly the way we had imagined.

“Congratulations @zozitunzi uThixo akwandisele nosapho lwakho ❤️

“Well done to the entire team for every role they played

“@_hardson for being such an amazing assistant “

Mbane posted the original illustration of the wedding dress from the designer.

The dress, adorned with delicate floral embellishments, featured a dramatic long train, adding to her regal presence.

Zozibini Tunzi and Luthando Mluleki Bolowana tied the knot over the weekend.

Picture: Instagram

She opted for a sleek, low bun exuding grace and timeless elegance to complete her classic bridal look.

Captioning her heartfelt post, Zozi wrote, “I love you endlessly… Husband,” revealing that the ceremony was on 22 March 2025.

T he news sent social media into a frenzy, with fans and fellow celebrities flooding the comments with congratulatory messages.

A second celebration in KwaTsolo

While the Western Cape wedding was nothing short of spectacular, Mzansi is already gearing up for round two!

Notable guests included: Romeo and Basetsana Kumalo, Anele Mdoda, Connie Ferguson, and Nomzamo Mbatha, who all managed to keep news of the nuptials under wraps.

The couple will be hosting their traditional wedding this weekend in Zozi’s hometown of KwaTsolo, Eastern Cape.

South Africans can’t wait to see the former Miss Universe embrace her Xhosa roots in what is expected to be a vibrant and culturally rich celebration.

A Queen Who Continues to Inspire

Since her crowning as Miss South Africa in 2019, Zozi has been an icon for natural beauty, self-love, and empowerment.

She made history when she won Miss Universe 2019, becoming the third South African woman to claim the prestigious title.

Over the years, she has used her platform to advocate for representation, breaking beauty standards, and inspiring young black women to embrace their authentic selves.

It’s no surprise that she continues to make waves beyond pageantry.

Just recently, she was announced as the new face of global haircare brand Dark & Lovely, a perfect fit for someone who has long championed the beauty of natural hair.

As Mzansi eagerly waits for glimpses of the upcoming traditional wedding, one thing is for sure, Zozi remains our forever Miss Universe.

From a globe-trotting beauty queen to a radiant bride, she continues to serve elegance, class, and inspiration.