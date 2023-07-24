‘The Masked Singer South Africa’: How the detectives unmasked Zozibini Tunzi

Compiled by Asanda Mbayimbayi

The Masked Singer South Africa’s four detectives successfully solved a mystery together as a team for the first time in the show’s history.

After uncovering the identities of seven prominent personalities, they gathered to reveal the true face behind the elegantly wired Robot.

Detectives J’Something, Somizi Mhlongo, Sithelo Shozi and Skhumba Hlophe all confidently identified the beautiful human face behind the mask as none other than former Miss Universe 2019, Zozibini Tunzi.

The four investigators took considerable amount of time before they had their eureka moment.

Costumed characters

During this week’s episode, the second group of peculiar, costumed characters competed fiercely to maintain their anonymity.

The show kicked off with Robot’s performance, followed by Doughnut, Lollipop, Fox and Lion.

In a lighthearted pre-recorded clue package, Robot struck an Eastern meditation pose while playfully stating that despite her technical nature, there is no artificial intelligence involved in her self-care routine.

The camera then focused on some badges, and we caught a glimpse of Robot gracing the cover of a magazine.

The sentient humanoid from The Masked Singer South Africa also teased about her captivating body art, which had caused quite a stir among people, and hinted at transferring her downloads to two other machines.

Robot’s identity

After Robot delivered an electrifying rendition of Whitney Houston’s I Wanna Dance with Somebody, J’Something assessed that Robot likely wasn’t a musician.

Nevertheless, he praised her voice as his favourite on the show and considered Amanda Du-Pont and Linda Mtobo as possible identities.

Sithelo, upon seeing Robot’s magazine cover and stunning appearance, leaned towards the idea that she might be a model. Thus, her guesses included Joelle Kayembe or Rosette Ncwane.

Based on Robot’s past performances, Somizi believed that the person behind the mask could be a beauty pageant winner.

The graceful and long-legged masked singer reminded him of “Zozibini vibes”. However, after watching this week’s clue package with the Asian meditation setting, Somizi became convinced that it was Lalla Hirayama.

The presence of Japanese elements in the package hinted at Lalla’s Japanese background, which aligned with the tech-related aspects associated with Robot.

Soup clue

Skhumba shared Somizi’s opinion but didn’t completely rule out the possibility of Robot being Zozi.

When the Men in Black presented Robot’s final clue, a physical item, on the stage, Robot made a reference to Oliver Twist, saying: “Please, Sir, can I have some more”, while holding a bowl of soup.

J’Something was taken aback. He wondered if the clue related to one of his earlier guesses, Bonang Matheba, who had a connection to D’Banj, known for the hit song Oliver Twist. However, Amanda Du-Pont also had her own makeup range, adding to the mystery.

Nevertheless, the soup clue confirmed Skhumba’s suspicion about Zozi. Miss Universe titleholders often enjoy complimentary meals wherever they go, supporting the notion that Robot might indeed be Zozi.

Robot’s surprising unmasking

Before the next performance by Doughnut on The Masked Singer, the detectives confidently made their final guesses, locking in Amanda Du-Pont, Lalla Hirayama, Joelle Kayembe and Zozibini Tunzi as potential identities for the mysterious Robot.

However, when Robot received the fewest votes and was unmasked, J’Something, Somizi and Sithelo had a change of heart.

J’Something went back to his notes from previous episodes, Somizi noticed that Robot’s hand gestures resembled those of a Miss Universe, and Sithelo shozi remembered a model in Vogue magazine with tattoos who was mistaken for Zozi. These new pieces of information prompted them to reconsider their initial guesses.

When Zozi’s mask was removed, host Mpho Popps was utterly surprised. A Miss Universe stood next to him on The Masked Singer South Africa stage.

Participating in the show was a delightful and enjoyable experience for the stunning former Miss Universe.

“I did the show because I love to sing. It brings me pure joy. I loved every moment of living in that musical bubble where people had no idea who I was,” Zozi said in a statement after she was unmasked.

The Masked Singer South Africa airs on SABC 3 on Saturdays, at 6:30pm, and on SABC 1 at 8pm, with a repeat on SABC 1 on Thursdays at 9pm.

