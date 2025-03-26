Actress Denise Richards explains why her husband runs her OnlyFans account

Denise joined OnlyFans in 2022...

Actress and reality show star Denise Richards recently revealed why her husband, Aaron Phypers, handles her OnlyFans account.

Denise started her OnlyFans, a subscription-based platform where creators share adult content, in 2022.

In a recent episode of her reality show, Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, the actress gushed about the support she receives from her husband and her daughter, Sami Sheen, who is also an OnlyFans star.

“He’s so supportive. He knows what men love, and he’ll go through all the photos and say, ‘This is good. Do this. This is what guys like,’” Denise said.

Denise Richards on why she started OnlyFans

Speaking about why she started her OnlyFans account, Denise said she uses it to communicate with her fans.

“People think that I’m just doing whatever—that’s not true… I actually look at it as a way of communicating with fans, and not in the way that you’re thinking,” she added.

Denise previously told People that her daughter helped her learn her way through OnlyFans.

“I wasn’t really aware of how their site worked. It’s a very safe platform; it’s 18 and over. You can do what you feel you want to do. It has allowed me to be more interactive with fans.

“It reminds me of when you join a fan site for whoever it was that you were a fan of. That’s how I feel about this site,” she said.

