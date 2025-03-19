Black Coffee’s star-studded birthday dinner raises R3.1 million for Mzansi music academy!

Luxury, music, and a purpose-driven celebration. Black Coffee’s exclusive birthday dinner wasn’t just about luxury and entertainment, it was a movement.

“I want to send the message to parents with gifted musical kids that you can make money and be very successful in the arts, we have some future award winners out there and the world needs to see them”.

Multi-award-winning DJ Nkosinathi Innocent Maphumulo, known by his stage name, Black Coffee, during his 49th birthday and the official launch of the Black Coffee Music Academy, a transformative initiative shaping the future of music education. Sandton, Johannesburg, 13 March 2025 . Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen

The Grammy award winner, Nkosinathi Maphumulo, aka Black Coffee, spoke to The Citizen about why he decided to host a dinner to give back on his birthday.

“I want to realise a dream for kids after matric, that there are other options, and things have changed over the years,” said Black Coffee.

With a limited-edition Rolex, an exclusive Hennessy XO bottle, and a once-in-a-lifetime Ibiza experience with the Grammy award-winning DJ up for grabs, this star-studded event became one of South Africa’s most talked-about nights.

The black-tie gala, held at LUXX Venue Sandhurst, doubled as the launch pad for an ambitious dream:

The Black Coffee Music Academy.

The highlight? A live auction that raised an incredible R3.1 million, paving the way for the academy’s foundation.

A Star-Studded Guest List and Unforgettable Performances

Hosted by 947’s Anele Mdoda, the event brought together Mzansi’s elite from the entertainment, business, and government sectors.

Some of the guests in attendance included friends from music and business with popular public figures, including DJ Fresh, Fikile Mbalula, Major League DJz, and Oskido Anatii.

Along with Blxckie, Siyabonga Ngwekazi, Dr Tamaryn Green and husband Ze Nxumalo, television and radio host Somizi Mhlogo, who was generous enough to place a few bids.

Guests were treated to an opulent three-course meal curated by Chef Scott, accompanied by an unforgettable entertainment line-up.

The show featured opera sensation Zandile Mzazi and Nduduzo Makhathini performing some of Black Coffee’s classics, including ‘Ndod’ emnyama’ on the piano.

South African pianist and composer Nduduzo Makhathini performs during the Multi-award winning DJ, Nkosinathi Innocent Maphumulo, known by his stage name, Black Coffee, at Sandton in Johannesburg, 13 March 2025, during his 49th birthday and the official launch of the Black Coffee Music Academy a transformative initiative shaping the future of music education. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen

Youth group Biko’s Manna, the South African group that earned a standing ovation on America’s Got Talent, and Tshepo Mahloele, CEO of Harith, delivered an inspiring speech on excellence and impact.

The auction that changed everything, R3.1 Million raised!

Multi-award winning DJ, Nkosinathi Innocent Maphumulo, known by his stage name, Black Coffee painting at Sandton in Johannesburg, 13 March 2025, during his 49th birthday and the official launch of the Black Coffee Music Academy a transformative initiative shaping the future of music education. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen

One of the most thrilling moments of the night came with the live auction, led by Strauss & Co., featuring:

– A signature Nelson Makamo artwork – High-end luxury sneakers – Exquisite fine jewellery – A limited-edition Rolex watch

However, the real showstopper was an exclusive Hennessy XO bottle designed in collaboration with fashion icon Kim Jones—a true collector’s item.

Only four are in Africa, and this is the last available one.

The generosity of bidders, both in the room and online, raised the total funds to R3.1 million, a groundbreaking moment for the future of African music.

“We are thrilled with the generosity shown tonight. Raising R3.1 million means we can take the first steps in physically building the Black Coffee Music Academy,” said Lungie Maphumulo, CEO of the Black Coffee Foundation.

What is the Black Coffee music academy?

“This will be post-matric learning,” says Black Coffee.” The school will be a different kind of tertiary institution South Africa hasn’t had before.”

The academy’s vision is to redefine music education in Africa, providing young talents with the resources, knowledge, and industry connections to succeed globally. Its curriculum will cover:

– Music Production – The business of music – Album creation

Securing the future of music in Mzansi

“Education is the foundation of growth, and by investing in young minds, we are securing the future of our music and culture. This academy is about building an impactful legacy for the next generation of African music stars,” said Black Coffee.

A Legacy in the Making

As the night wrapped up, guests gathered to sing “Happy Birthday” to Black Coffee, celebrating not just his life and career but his commitment to empowering Africa’s future music legends.

With R3.1 million raised, the Black Coffee Foundation has taken a giant leap towards changing the music education landscape in South Africa.