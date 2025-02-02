Is it Beyonce’s time? Music’s A-listers ready for the Grammys

Music’s elite are congregating in Los Angeles for Sunday’s Grammy Awards, and Beyonce’s name is on the tip of everyone’s tongue. Will Recording Academy voters finally give the megastar her due?

She is the most decorated Grammy artist in history. Still, Beyonce has infamously never won the coveted prize for Album of the Year – despite four previous nominations for her studio albums – and the 67th edition of the awards gala might finally put that paradox to bed.

But her conversation piece of an album “Cowboy Carter” faces stiff competition from work by perennial winners like Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift, along with a buzzy class of pop hitmakers including Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter and Charli XCX.

Despite the high-wattage star power, Grammy week – usually loaded with industry parties and performances – has taken on a more sombre tone than usual as the entertainment capital reels in the aftermath of deadly wildfires that levelled entire neighbourhoods just weeks ago.

MusiCares gala raises millions for aid and tribute

Organisers decided to continue the glitzy awards show with a newfound mission to raise aid funds and pay homage to impacted industry members and first responders.

On Friday, the annual MusiCares gala – which this year honoured psychedelic jam band the Grateful Dead – raised more than $5 million in a single evening, bringing the institution’s total sum raised since the fires broke out to more than $9 million.

MusiCares, the charitable arm of the Recording Academy, ‘s broader mission includes offering artists and other workers in the precarious US music industry a parachute for everything from disaster relief to mental health support.

The sudden need for fire aid spotlighted that mission, and others in the industry have followed suit and given back.

Music powerbroker Irving Azoff and concert promoters Live Nation and AEG Presents organized a massive benefit concert on Thursday featuring major stars like Lady Gaga, Eilish, Dr. Dre and even Joni Mitchell.

Saturday’s annual Clive Davis gala – one of the most coveted tickets in the business – will also include a fundraising element.

Beyonce’s time?

That Beyonce has produced industry-shifting, culture-shaking work for years but been repeatedly and conspicuously shut out of the top Grammy prizes for best album and best record is regarded as one of the clearest illustrations of the voting body’s tendency to sideline the work of Black artists in the major fields.

Pop juggernaut Swift has won the Album of the Year trophy a record of four times, more wins than all the Black women who’ve won it combined.

The last to do so was Lauryn Hill, in 1999. Before her, Whitney Houston won in 1994, and Natalie Cole in 1992.

This year’s nomination for Beyonce’s ambitious “Cowboy Carter” – which took the country industry to task by illustrating the rich but undersung history of Black artists in that genre – brings the issue into sharp focus.

But the Grammys are the Grammys – meaning anything could happen. No matter the outcome, the think pieces will come on Monday morning.

Best new artists helm the stage

Hip-hop laureate Kendrick Lamar is another big name to watch on Sunday. His rap battle with Drake spawned Not Like Us, one of the year’s most viral songs, which earned him seven nods.

Post Malone, who recently worked with both Beyonce and Swift, scored eight, and both have chances at prizes in the top categories.

The closely watched Best New Artist contest features favourites Carpenter and Roan, who both skyrocketed into the mainstream over the past year.

Roan, in particular, experienced a supersonic ascent, and several critics have tipped her as a name to beat for best record and best song.

Also in contention is Shaboozey, whose hit “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” topped the US Hot Songs chart for weeks and is also up for the Song of the Year Grammy, which honours songwriting.

A tiny fraction of the 94 Grammys are handed out in the marquee televised portion of the gala, with most of the evening dedicated to performances.

Artists including Eilish, Roan, Charli XCX and Carpenter are due to take the stage, along with several more Best New Artist contenders like Doechii, Raye, Teddy Swims and Benson Boone.

Legends Stevie Wonder and Herbie Hancock will also appear during the gala, paying tribute to the late super-producer Quincy Jones.

