Daily news update: 11 miners plunge to their death, ANC faces liquidation and poll ban, top cop dodges assassination attempt
In today’s news, Impala Platinum Mine starts an investigation after a cage carrying workers plunged to the bottom killing 11 and injuring 75, the ANC is at risk of being liquidated and disqualified from next year’s elections if it does not pay the R102 million it owes to Ezulweni investmentsins, and Major-General Francis Slambert survives assassination, sees her would-be killer in court.
We also look at Parliament suspending Small Business Development Deputy Minister Dipuo Peters for breaching the MPs’ ethics code, a man dying while in custody of Table View Police, authorities saying there has been a spike in attacks at Emmarentia Botanical Gardens and the Post Office’s rescue plan involving 6 000 retrenchments.
News today: 29 November
Impala Mine to remain closed after cage with miners plunges
Mining operations at Impala Platinum Mine in Rustenburg, North West, have been halted amid an investigation into the death of 11 miners on Monday evening.
A cage the miners were travelling in was plunged back 200m underground after a cable malfunctioned, affecting over 86 miners.
Broke ANC faces poll ban as creditor owed R102m threatens to send in the sheriff
The ANC is at risk of being declared insolvent and being liquidated if it continues to ignore paying the R102 million it owes to Ezulweni investments, which has accumulated more than R40 million in interest at the cost of R900 000 per month since 2019.
Liquidation would mean the ANC could be disqualified from contesting next year’s elections.
Top cop dodges assassination attempt
A former KwaZulu-Natal police officer on Monday appeared in the Dundee Magistrate’s Court after being arrested in connection with an alleged plot to assassinate high-ranking police officer, Major-General Francis Slambert.
Roshanlal Banawo, a former police captain, was arrested in Dundee on Sunday following an intense police investigation into threats against Slambert, who is the former Mountain Rise Police Station commander.
Parliament resolves to suspend Dipuo Peters, EFF’s Floyd Shivambu docked nine days salary
Parliament has resolved to suspend Small Business Development Deputy Minister Dipuo Peters for a parliamentary term for breaching the MPs’ ethics code.
Peters was found guilty by the Joint Committee on Ethics and Members’ Interests for various transgressions committed when she was Transport minister.
‘Brutally murdered’ – Man dies in police custody after struggle with Table View cops
Given Mabusela, 46, died on 6 November, while in the custody of the Table View police. When the police took him to the Du Noon clinic he was put on a ventilator but declared dead on arrival.
According to a leaked internal police report signed by the station commander, Colonel Junaid Alcock, Mabusela (the report misspells his name as Mbusela) had been taken into custody shortly after midnight by a routine patrol, together with another man who was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.
Fears of a spike in attacks at Emmarentia Botanical Gardens this festive season
As the weather warms and the festive cheer takes hold, the last thing those going on a leisurely walk around Emmerentia Botanical Gardens in Johannesburg expect it to be attacked.
However, community leaders and private security companies have warned of a possible spike in muggings and assaults as the year winds down.
Post Office business rescue plan: no more Sassa, 6 000 to be retrenched
The joint business rescue plan indicates that 6 000 of the Post Office’s 11 083 employees will have to be retrenched as one of the measures to restore it to solvency and operate sustainably as a going concern without total reliance on government funding. Sassa payments will also be phased out.
The plan, drawn up by Anoosh Rooplal and Juanito Damons, also aims to provide a better outcome for creditors that would have been the case if the Post Office was liquidated.
Gauteng health employee and company owner charged for allegedly siphoning money meant for PPE during Covid
A Gauteng Health Department (GDoH) employee and a company director charged for allegedly siphoning money meant for personal protective equipment (PPE) during the Covid-19 pandemic have been released on 10 000 bail each.
Doctor Obakeng Stephen Mookeletsi and Jabu Mahlangu, the sole director of Triakon Engineering Pty (Ltd), appeared at the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Tuesday facing charges of fraud, theft, and money laundering.
Impala Mine tragedy: ‘If I was president of this country heads would roll’
The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said the accident that claimed the lives of 11 miners at the Impala Platinum Mine could have been avoided, adding that it was due to “pure negligence”.
The miners were killed when the cable transporting them underground malfunctioned leading to a 200m plunge in Mine Shaft 11.
State expected to oppose bail as Kirsten Kluyts murder case postponed
The case against the alleged murderer of Johannesburg teacher Kirsten Kluyts will remain behind bars for a week before he returns to the dock again.
Bafana Makhungela made his first appearance at the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday in connection with Kluyts’ murder.
Hartbeespoort Man Shoots Mother And Daughter
A man (61) shot and killed a mother (58) and daughter (31) with a hunting rifle in Hartbeespoort on Monday.
Magdaleen Prinsloo and her daughter Ruzanne Weideman were shot at Prinsloo’s home in Kosmos. According to information the family had guests and were outside by the swimming pool during the shooting.
French government urges calm after teen’s killing
The French government urged calm Monday after the killing of a teenage boy at a village dance party earlier this month was followed up with violent demonstrations by the extreme right.
The death of the 16-year-old, named only as Thomas, has been seized upon by the far-right who have portrayed the killing as symbolic of increasingly insecure conditions in French society.
Mrs South Africa producer Wayne Stafford has died
The Mrs South Africa organisation has confirmed the passing of producer, Wayne Stafford.
His family has also shared a statement on his Instagram, announcing the sad news. Both statements did not reveal his cause of death.
James Blunt heading to SA: ‘I’m looking forward to crowd surfing at a venue near you…’
Big Concerts has announced that multiple award-winning and Grammy-nominated artist James Blunt will be returning to South Africa after almost a decade as part of his upcoming world tour, in support of his new album, entitled Who We Used To Be.
The You’re Beautiful hitmaker will be making his way to South Africa in September 2024. The last time Blunt graced Mzansi fans with his presence was way back in 2015 as part of his world tour celebrating the release of his fourth studio album, Moon Landing.
SA Rugby Player of the Year: All the nominees
Who’s going to take home the title of SA Rugby Player of the Year for 2023?
That is now the big question following the announcement on Tuesday of the five nominees for one of this country’s most sought-after rugby awards.
Mosimane says he’s not short of suitors for new head coach role
Pitso Mosimane says he has made no firm decision on his future yet, but that he has plenty of offers to return to coaching from all over the globe.
The former Mamelodi Sundows and Al Ahly head coach is back in South Africa after a spell with Abu Dhabi side Al Wahda, who he left earlier this month after less than five months in charge.