John Kani honoured by Washington DC mayor amid US-SA tensions

This comes after Kani’s play, Kunene and the King, was shown at the Shakespeare Theatre Company regional theatre in Washington.

The mayor of Washington, D.C. honoured John Kani after his play had a run in the US capital city. Picture: Alon Skuy/Sunday Times/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

Amid scrutiny of South Africa-United States relations, renowned theatre legend John Kani was honoured by Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.

“As Mayor of Washington, D.C., it is my pleasure to join in celebrating Dr John Kani for more than 60 years as a trailblazing actor, director and award-winning playwright,” said Bowser in a statement dated February 2025.

Kani shared the mayor’s statement in a post on X on Sunday.

“We are truly grateful that the Shakespeare Theatre Company is showcasing your work in the nation’s capital. On behalf of more than 700,000 residents of Washington, D.C., thank you for your outstanding contribution to the art and culture and best wishes for continued success.”

Bowser is the seventh elected mayor of Washington, D.C. She has a strong record of creating a bold urban policy agenda, making tough decisions in a high-stakes environment, and shaping a diverse economy.

What an honour to receive this citation from the Honourable Ms Muriel Bowser Mayor of Washington DC USA for Kunene and the King at the Shakespeare Theatre Company ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/7Bn04vGQt2 March 23, 2025

“What an honour to receive this citation from the Honourable Ms Muriel Bowser Mayor of Washington D.C., USA, for Kunene and the King at the Shakespeare Theatre Company,” said Kani in acknowledgement of the recognition.

Kani’s play in Washington

Bowser’s statement comes after Kani’s play, Kunene and the King, was shown at the Shakespeare Theatre Company, a regional theatre company located in the US capital city.

Kani stars as a caregiver tending to a dying, unruly Shakespearean. Written by Kani and directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, the play had its last run on Sunday.

Bowser’s statement mentioned other Kani works, such as The Island, Sizwe Banzi Is Dead, and Black Panther.

“Your exemplary service to art and culture has earned you multiple awards, including a Tony, Special Obie Award, the Pragnell Shakespeare Award and the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE).”

“Your transformative artistry sparks dialogue that has truly been world-changing.”

‘Badge of dignity’

Meanwhile, former South African ambassador to the US Ebrahim Rasool returned to South Africa over the weekend after being expelled from the US and declared ‘persona non grata’ following his comments about US President Donald

Rasool returned to South Africa to a hero’s welcome at the Cape Town International Airport.

“A declaration of persona non grata is meant to humiliate you,” averred Rasool speaking to the crowd that gathered for his return.

“But when you return to crowds like this, and with warmth … like this, then I will wear my persona non grata as a badge of dignity. It was not our choice to come home, but we come home with no regrets.”

