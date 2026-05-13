REVEALED! Mbokazi MLS salary dwarfed by another SA player

According to the MLS Player's Association, Mbokazi is on a guaranteed annual salary of US$ 655 620 (about R10.8 million).

The salaries of South Africans playing in the USA’s Major League Soccer have been revealed and the name at the top may come as a bit of a surprise.

Bafana star Mbokazi’s salary revealed

Bafana Bafana centre back and former Orlando Pirates captain Mbekezeli Mbokazi joined Chicago Fire this season in a high profile signing but he is earning only just over half what the leading South African is picking up.

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According to the MLS Player’s Association, Mbokazi is on a guaranteed annual salary of US$ 655 620 (about R10.8 million).

At the top of the South African list, however, is a bit of a forgotten Bafana man – Minnesota United’s Bongokuhle Hlongwane.

Hlongwane’s guaranteed annual salary is a whopping $1 142 500 (about R 18.8 million). The 25 year-old was called up by Hugo Broos for Bafana’s March friendlies against Panama but before that had not played for South Africa in about two and a half years.

He has, however, been a regular for Minnesota since joining them from Maritzburg United in January 2022.

To date, according to the website transfermarkt.com, he has made 161 appearances in all competitions, contributing 35 goals and 17 assists.

Hlongwane has missed United’s last couple of matches, after being granted special leave due to a family emergency.

It remains to be seen if he has done enough to make Hugo Broos’ final Bafana squad for the 2026 Fifa World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Mailula woes

Former Mamelodi Sundowns striker Cassius Mailula, meanwhile, is being paid $366 003 a year by Toronto FC, even though he has made just eight appearances since joining in 2023.

Mailula has had loan spells at Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca and Kortrijk FC in Belgium, neither have resulted in a permanent move.

With his contract at Toronto set to expire at the end of June it seems unlikely the Canadian side will want to renew.

Former Stellenbosch defender Olwethu Makhanya is in a far better position at his MLS side Philadelphia Union.

Makhanya signed a contract extension at Union last November and his contract runs until the same month in 2027.

The 22 year-old has been a regular at the heart of the Union defence since last season and has reportedly commanded a lot of interest from Europe.

He is on a guaranteed annual salary of R338 875 (about R5.6 million).

Dithejane still making bank

Former TS Galaxy star Puso Dithejane, who joined Chicago Fire at the same time as Mbokazi, is the lowest current South African earner in the MLS.

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His guaranteed salary is listed at $283 252 (about R4.7 million).

None of the salaries listed contain performance bonuses, but club regulars like Makhanya, Mbokazi and Hlongwane are likely to add to their already impressive earnings.

South African players’ MLS salaries

Bongokuhle Hlongwane

Annual Salary – US$$1 000 000

Guaranteed compensation – $1 142 500

Mbekezeli Mbokazi

Annual Salary – $593 000

Guaranteed compensation – $655 620

Cassius Mailula

Annual Salary – $350 000

Guaranteed compensation – $366 003

Olwethu Makhanya

Annual Salary – $300 000

Guaranteed Compensation – $338 875

Puso Dithejane

Annual Salary – $250 000

Guaranteed compensation – $283 252