K.O basking in the success of his hit single ‘Sete’

South African rapper Ntokozo Mdluli, known professionally as K.O, is basking in the success of his hit record Sete after the song hit double platinum over the weekend.

K.O shared the news of the hit record’s success on Monday and added that it could possibly surpass the success of Caracara, which featured rappers AKA and Kid X, eight years ago.

The record now is number one “across all platforms and radio at the same time and we crossed double platinum on Saturday”.

Hit single ‘Caracara’

The South African banger Caracara was K.O’s second solo single released by Cashtime Life on 3 March 2014 after he left music group Teargas.

To date, the 2014 hit sits on six million views on Youtube.

“Just as I was getting content with ‘Caracara’ being the biggest moment of my career, God said let me show you something big, dawg,” he wrote under his double platinum plaque post.

Platinum plaque

On Sete, the rapper features South African singer Young Stunna and rapper Blxckie and the song was released ahead of his Skhanda Republic 3 (SR3) album launch on September 15.

Young Stunna himself has previously released a couple of hit singles, Bopha and Adiwele, after working extensively with record producers DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small.

Last week on Instagram, K.O shared that Sete reached platinum in 16 days and had over four million views on YouTube in two weeks after its release and is the number one song on all music platforms.

The music video now has over five million views on YouTube.

According to music platform Spotify Skhanda Republic 3 is the first album by a South African hip-hop artist to debut at number one.

