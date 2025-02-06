Tyla joins star-studded host committee for 2025 Met Gala: Here’s what it means

The prestigious event will take place on 5 May in New York.

South African music sensation Tyla has been announced as part of the host committee for the 2025 Met Gala.

The prestigious event, set to take place on 5 May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, serves as the primary fundraiser for the museum’s Costume Institute and is considered one of fashion’s biggest nights.

As a member of the host committee, Tyla will play a role in promoting and shaping the event alongside other influential figures like Simone Biles, Spike Lee, Janelle Monáe, and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

The event will be co-chaired by Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, and Met Gala chairperson Anna Wintour.

Basketball superstar LeBron James will serve as an honorary co-chair.

“I’m beyond excited to stand with my fellow host committee members in supporting The Met and this year’s spring Costume Institute exhibition, celebrating the undeniable impact of black creativity on fashion and culture for centuries,” said Max Hollein, The Met’s Marina Kellen French Director and Chief Executive Officer, in a statement.

Met Gala 2025 theme

The theme for the 2025 Met Gala is Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, which, according to The Met Museum, will explore black dandyism and its impact on fashion from the 18th century to date.

The dress code for the gala, Tailored for You, encourages attendees to embrace custom-suiting and menswear-inspired designs that are in line with the exhibition’s theme.

The accompanying exhibition will showcase garments, paintings, and photographs that highlight black men’s influence on tailoring and suiting over time.

“This spring’s event will mark the opening of the exhibition Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, a profoundly scholarly show centring an important legacy of black-led sartorial innovation and creative expression that continues to inspire and shape our world today,” Hollein said.

Tyla’s show-stopping Met Gala 2024 look

Tyla is no stranger to the Met Gala. Last year, she stunned in a breathtaking Balmain gown made of sand.

The 2024 gala followed the theme Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, with the dress code Garden of Time.

Speaking to Vogue, the Water hitmaker said her dress was simply inspired by sand.

She added: “Basically, the sands of time. We really wanted something out of the box for this year.”

Balmain’s creative director, Olivier Rousteing, explained that they crafted a mould of Tyla’s body months in advance.

The dress, designed to be worn only once, was later preserved as part of the museum’s collection.

