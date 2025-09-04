‘Boere-kinis’ and yoga balls: Behind the red scenes with ‘Khaki Fever’ hunk Chris Jaftha

Christopher Jaftha gives a sneek peak all about the sex scenes and strips away the buff and bravado of his character in the R-rated comedy 'Khaki Fever'.

Ahead of the R-rated Afrikaans comedy Khaki Fever‘s hotly anticipated Showmax release tomorrow (Friday, 5 September), actor Christopher Jaftha said his character brings more than just buff and bravado into the mix.

The former Safta-nominated Top Billing presenter, actor and model rocks the shortest of shorts and tightest of shirts for his role as Daniel – the hunky ranger who dares his colleagues to the “King of Khaki” challenge. The ranger who hooks up with the most tourists during the season, gets to pocket everyone’s tips.

‘Khaki Fever’ cast and Silwerskerm success

Naturally, things go sideways in this raunchy ranger comedy which was nominated for no less than eight Silwerskerm awards with Francois Jacobs from Kaalgat Karel fame walking away with the Best Supporting Actor award for his role as Albie.

The rest of the cast features Anja Taljaard and Trix Vivier (both Juffrou X), Liam Bosman (Een Keer om die Son), and Ilse Klink (Nêrens, Noord-Kaap), singer Abel Knobel and Sean Brebnor (Getroud met Rugby).

Christopher Jaftha: The body in those ‘Khaki Fever’ shorts…

Speaking to The Citizen, Jaftha said that he did not need to spend hours in the gym or follow a special diet to achieve his impressive physique on display in those tiny tiny broekies.

Christopher Jaftha has carved out a career as actor, presenter and model over the years. Pictures: Supplied

“The Chris you see in the movie, is the ‘original me’,” said the hunky actor who was named one of Cosmopolitan magazine’s Sexiest Men in 2010.

The creation of the boere-kinis…and ‘wardrobe security’

According to Jaftha, the sex comedy’s wardrobe designer, Lori Myburgh, shortened the shorts from Boerboel Wear to achieve the “boere-kini” effect.

“They eventually couldn’t go any shorter because then the pockets would stick out at the bottom!”

The cast of ‘Khaki Fever’ do ‘The Walk’ in their ‘boere-kinis’. Picture: Supplied

“Those shorts leave nothing to the imagination. They were… snug. I became very aware of sunscreen, squats, and… let’s call it ‘wardrobe security’,” he added.

‘More than a one-dimensional himbo’: Christopher Jaftha on ‘Khaki Fever’ character

The former Top Billing presenter, who studied acting at the Stella Adler School of Film in Los Angeles, said there is more to the charming, overconfident Daniel than what meets the eye.

Christopher Jaftha as Daniel in the R-rated Afrikaans comedy ‘Khaki Fever’. Picture: Supplied

“What hooked me when I read the script, was that, beneath all the bravado and abs, there’s a vulnerability. He’s a showman but there’s depth.



“I think audiences will come in expecting a one-dimensional ‘himbo’ and then be surprised,” Jaftha said.

“Daniel’s actually got a big heart. He’s competitive and cheeky, sure, but he’s also dealing with his own insecurities. That mix of comedy and heart is what makes him relatable, and, hopefully, memorable.”



Director Brett Michael Innes has talked quite a bit about the improvisation on set. Is improvisation something that comes easily or naturally to you?

Improvisation is one of my favourite parts of the craft. A lot of folks don’t know me for comedic roles but when I was younger, I dreamed of being on Whose Line Is It Anyway?

Improv is where the real gold lives. Brett gave us so much freedom on set, and that freedom allowed for those spontaneous moments that make the scenes pop.

The cast had such great comedic timing, so we were all riffing off each other. It kept us on our toes, and I think that energy comes through on-screen.

ALSO READ: ‘My f*k, Marelize!’: Award-winning Silwerskerm Festival favourite hits the big screen



It must have been such a fun set. Could you tell us a bit about what you enjoyed about the working environment?

You can’t work that closely in that little clothing without forming a bond! I loved the balance of professionalism and playfulness.

Everyone brought their A-game, but there was also space to mess around, try new things, and not take ourselves too seriously. Plus, being in the bush with that kind of scenery, it didn’t feel like work half the time.

I also loved being part of something that pokes fun at stereotypes while still celebrating our quirks as South Africans. We laughed a lot. A lot!

What was it like working with intimacy coordinators?

This wasn’t my first time working with intimacy coordinators, and I had worked with Émil [Haarhoff] and his incredible team before.

They always bring a sense of safety, professionalism, and psychological awareness to the process, which helps ground the work.

A special shoutout to Carla Classen, who stepped in when Émil wasn’t available. She was phenomenal. They always checked in to see where I was mentally, and if, for any reason, I felt uncomfortable, even after having filmed a scene.



The scenes are actually far more technical than what people would think. Once you move past the initial awkwardness – there are exercises to work through this – it’s all about storytelling, not about nudity.

What I appreciate about the methods used is that they focus on the psychology behind the performance, which allows you to fully embody the character while leaving it all on the actor’s floor at the end of the day.



In the red scenes, there’s actually a lot of padding and smaller deflated yoga balls, so that there’s never any contact between the artists. When everyone feels safe and everything is in place, then there’s no qualms or stresses to do what is required of the character.



What was it like working with an award-winning director like Brett, who’s won the SAFTA for Best Film twice.

Brett is a force. He’s got such a clear vision but also leaves space for his actors to explore.

That kind of trust is rare. He made us feel safe while also pushing us to take risks. You always knew he had your back and that he was quietly watching for those lightning-in-a-bottle moments.

He makes great movies because he earns everyone’s trust. Brett is a legend and a brother.



Why should people watch Khaki Fever?

Because it’s wild. It’s funny, sexy, cheeky, and at times unexpectedly tender.

The tone of the project, and the way the project was handled, was bold, unapologetic, and full of heart. It doesn’t take itself too seriously but it’s not fluff either

It’ll have you laughing, cringing, and probably googling “game ranger jobs in South Africa” afterwards!