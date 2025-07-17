Lauryn Hill and sons to headline 12th edition of Delicious Festival  

Lauryn Hill’s first time in SA was in 2012, performing at the Cape Town Jazz Festival. Her last time in SA was in 2019.

Fresh off her run of celebrating the 25th anniversary of her renowned album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, the US Grammy award-winning singer has been announced as the headline act for this year’s Delicious Festival.

Her set at the 12th edition of the festival will include her son, YG Marley and Zion Marley, her former lover and bandmate Wyclef Jean.

On Thursday afternoon, the festival announced that it would feature the multiple Grammy Award-winning artists alongside South African singer-songwriters Zoë Modiga and Mandisi Dyantyis, and gospel ensemble Joyous Celebration, in its lineup for the music festival.

Oskido and Lira were previously added to the lineup.

This will not be Hill’s first time performing in Mzansi. In 2019, as part of her Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 20th Anniversary Tour, she performed at the Dome in Johannesburg.

In 2012, she performed at the Cape Town International Jazz Festival.

Last year’s cancellations

In 2024, Janet Jackson was forced to pull out of the Delicious Festival just days before the event because of the passing of one of her brothers, Tito Jackson.

The festival then announced Jason Derulo and rapper Busta Rhymes as replacements. Some people would’ve anticipated Janet to be on stage this year.

The two-day festival takes place at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit on 20 and 21 September.

