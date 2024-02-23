Logos Hope ship docks in Gqeberha: World’s largest floating book fair returns

The Logos Hope ship has a history of drawing in crowds, and its previous visit to Gqeberha saw approximately 36 000 visitors.

The Logos Hope ship has made a return to Gqeberha, bringing with it a wave of excitement and anticipation.

Last seen in the City back in November 2016, the ship has again graced the city’s shores, ready to embark on another unforgettable journey.

Excitement

As the Logos Hope ship settles into its temporary home in Gqeberha, locals and visitors eagerly await the opportunity to step aboard and drown themselves in the world of knowledge and discovery.

The Logos page posted excitedly on their day of arrival on Facebook.

“Logos Hope is docking in Gqeberha today and will open on Friday at 1pm! Just one more day. See you tomorrow on board!” the post read.

ALSO READ: Seychelles forces free Sri Lankan boat hijacked by ‘Somali pirates’

The post was met with enthusiastic comments and shares, with locals eagerly counting down the hours until they could step foot on this floating wonderland.

Some of the comments read: “Do not forget to come at the Camelot Spa at The Boardwalk,” said Margot Billet.

Cherene Walsh Heiberg commented “Whoo hoo! So excited! Welcome… looking forward to exploring and meeting all of you in person!”

Omnibus

The Logos Hope ship has a history of drawing in crowds, and its previous visit to Gqeberha saw approximately 36 000 visitors.

Its return has sparked high expectations, as people eagerly anticipate the wide range of books, educational experiences, and cultural exchanges that the ship offers.

For the next two weeks, the Logos Hope will be docked in Gqeberha, allowing visitors ample time to explore its treasures.

READ MORE: Port Natal Maritime Museum displays Durban’s rich history of shipping

“Operating hours are as follows: Tuesday to Thursday from 11:00 to 19:00, Friday and Saturday from 11:00 to 20:00, and Sunday from 13:00 to 20:00. It’s important to note that Logos Hope is closed on Mondays, allowing the crew to prepare for the week ahead,” according to the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality X post.

Entrance fees have been set to ensure accessibility for all.

Adults between the ages of 13 and 64 will be charged a nominal fee of 10 Rand per person.

However, adults aged 65 and over will be admitted for free, as will children under 12 years who are accompanied by an adult.

ALSO READ: SA’s logistics sector ended 2023 on better note despite port crises

Visitors are encouraged to plan their visit accordingly as “the last tickets are sold until one hour before closing.”

Furthermore, schools wishing to partake in this educational adventure, the ship will be open from 11:00 to 13:00, Tuesday up to Friday.

It’s important to note that the entrance prices do not include port fees, so schools should make the necessary arrangements beforehand.