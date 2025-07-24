‘Ma, life hasn’t been the same without you’ — Winnie Khumalo’s kids on what would’ve been her 52nd birthday

Khumalo died in January. Her children, Rethabile and Thando Khumalo, have honoured her in an open letter.

Winnie Khumalo (L) and daughter Rethabile (R). The latter, together with her brother Thando, have remembered their mother. Picture: rethabile_rsa /Instagram

On what would’ve been Winnie Khumalo’s 52nd birthday, her two children have remembered her in an emotional letter.

“Each day carries your absence like a shadow. We miss your laughter, your fire, your fearless voice, and your ability to make everything feel possible even when the world felt heavy,” read the open letter by Khumalo’s daughter Rethabile and son Thando Khumalo.

Khumalo died in January this year en route to the hospital after being unwell and visiting the hospital in December.

Her passing sent shockwaves throughout the country, with fellow entertainers and even politicians paying tribute to her. Khumalo’s birthday was on Sunday.

Winnie Khumalo: ‘An anchor’

Grieving an immediate family member is not easy, especially if that person is a parent whom you were close to. Rethabile and Thando described their mother as an anchor whose loss has left a glaring hole.

“Since your passing, we’ve had to navigate this world with a kind of strength that we inherited from you. It’s been a journey filled with challenges and triumphs — moments where we wanted to call you just to hear your advice or your encouragement,” the siblings wrote.

“You were our anchor, and your loss has left a space that no one else can fill.”

Unlike her brother Thando, Rethabile is an artist in the public eye and says she has had to navigate the industry on her own since the death of her mother, a seasoned performer.

“I have stepped deeper into my artistry. Juggling the weight of grief, growth, and expectations from the industry. Professionally, pushing harder than ever — writing, performing, and building on a legacy not just for myself, but in honour of you,” said the singer.

Khumalo herself came into the industry at a young age. She released her first solo album called Hey Laitie, which Sello “Chicco” Twala produced when Khumalo was only 15.

Shortly after Khumalo’s death, The Citizen spoke to DJ Cleo about her stature in the industry.

“I see some stupid people on social media saying ‘rest in peace one-hit wonder’ and I just look at them and think to myself that these people just arrived and don’t know much.”

Cleo, who is 45 years old, said he used to listen to Khumalo when he was as young as 13. “We were raised on her music. You see Tyla, who is adored by young people today; Winnie was that for us with her first hit song, Hey Laitie.”

Tight sibling bond

Rethabile said she has had to mature quickly and carry Khumalo’s spirit into many rooms, studios, and stages.

“Personally, it hasn’t been easy. Some days are heavy. Some nights are long. But the resolve is unshakeable, because you taught me what it means to rise, even with broken wings,” she said.

The more reserved Thando has taken on more than he imagined, learning daily how to channel his mother’s nurturing power.

“Thando continues to hold the family with grace, becoming the quiet strength that keeps everything together.”

Bickering and fighting are what tear apart some siblings after the demise of a parent; however, Khumalo’s passing has made the pair’s bond even tighter.

“The bond we share as ingane zakho [your children] is stronger than ever — because you taught us that unity is our superpower,” the letter read.

“Ma, your name echoes in every song, in every room, in every headline that still reminds the world of your talent and resilience. You weren’t just a legend in the music industry — you were a force in our lives. And we promise, your legacy will never fade.”

