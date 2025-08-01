Mango Groove brings its 40th anniversary party to Jozi after an ‘overwhelming’ response in Cape Town

Established in 1984, Mango Groove has gripped South African hearts through song for more than four decades.

Mango Groove is bringing its 40th anniversary to Johannesburg after a good run in Cape Town earlier this year.

“Kirstenbosch was such a special and moving show for us,” says lead singer Claire Johnston.

Established in 1984, the ensemble has gripped South African hearts through song for more than four decades.

To celebrate the milestone, Mango Groove first performed a one-night only show at Cape Town’s Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden in January and now the show is coming to Joburg in September.

“The response was overwhelming and affirmed that this is something we had to bring home to Jozi. After considering many venues, we knew the Walter Sisulu Botanical Gardens was the perfect choice – family-friendly, stunningly beautiful and ideal for a day under our blue African skies,” Johnston said.

Coming to Joburg

The Joburg concert will mirror the Kirstenbosch production while adding unique touches and surprises exclusive to the Jozi edition.

These include special guest performances from former Prime Circle frontman Ross Learmonth and Majozi, a dazzling visual production and the Special Star dancers.

“This isn’t just a concert. It’s a moving celebration of our country and the journey we’ve all shared. It’s about joy, connection and the power of music to bring people together,” Johnston said.

Before there was a Freshlyground or Kujenga, there was the 11-piece band Mango Groove.

Mango Groove has remained consistent in its output over the years and managed to stay relevant in an oversaturated live music space.

“The essence of Mango Groove is what the live show is. It’s very much about the live music and the live experience. In a way, the whole market has changed now,” said the band’s founding member John Leyden speaking to the Mail & Guardian about a decade ago.

“We have never stopped performing, but we are very selective of the shows we do. There is a danger of that in the South African market — that is very small — you can overstay your welcome. So we tend to perform two shows in a year.”

