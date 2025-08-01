PICTURES: Jonathan Roxmouth and Egoli orchestra shine on Broadway favourites

Jonathan Roxmouth's new show 'My Favourite Broadway' sees the multi-award-winning theatre and musical performer deliver compelling anthems and showstoppers.
Jonathan Roxmouth performs in his “My Favourite Broadway” show, 25 July 2025, at The Teatro at Montecasino in Fourways.The show sees him performing some of Broadway’s most compelling anthems and showstoppers. He is accompanied by the newly-formed 32-piece Egoli Symphonic Orchestra, conducted by Maetsro Adam Howard. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Presented by Howard Events, Jonathan Roxmouth partners up with the newly formed 32-piece Egoli Symphony Orchestra to deliver eight performances of Roxmouth’s Broadway favourites, at The Teatro at Montecasino.
The Egoli Symphonic Orchestra will be under the baton of Maetsro Adam Howard.
Favourite Broadway includes performances showcasing the haunting passion of The Phantom of the Opera to the revolutionary anthems of Les Miserables, from the grandeur of Evita to the romance of My Fair Lady.