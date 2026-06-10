‘I’m really proud of how I’ve grown’: Unathi teams up with Kwaito legend Professor on a new single

Nkayi is expected to release a new album later this year.

Broadcaster and musician Unathi Nkayi has released a new single titled Isikhwele, featuring kwaito artist Professor and rising star Meez.

The track is released ahead of her upcoming album, African Love.

The song explores themes of jealousy within romantic relationships.

Working with Professor

Speaking about teaming up with Professor on the track, Unathi said she has long admired his work.

“I have admired Professor for years and wanted to release something meaningful before I release the full album this spring,” she said.

She said the project reflects her creative growth.

“I’m really proud of how I’ve grown and evolved creatively, especially in a time where everything moves so fast with technology and the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

“For me, it didn’t feel right to just drop a dance challenge and move on. I’ve always been known for telling deeper stories, and I wanted this release to reflect that.”

The single is accompanied by a music video, directed and executive-produced by Unathi.

She said the video is a tribute to Soweto and was intentionally released during the month commemorating the Soweto Uprisings.

“I wanted to bring in my broadcasting knowledge and experience on this video. I wanted to tell a story through the film. I wanted to express myself in the creative direction, storyline, editing and styling. I wanted to show how my artistry has evolved.”

Music break

Unathi said she stepped back from music to focus on her children and her healing journey following the death of her father.

“I have not been in a space to create for some time now. Given the loss of my father and wanting to focus on my children, I took some time to regulate myself creatively,” she said.

Her new album is expected to be released later this year.

“I have joined forces with Loud In Africa, a global digital platform for all my upcoming work for global release, as it acts as a conduit for African stories to the world.”