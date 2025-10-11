PODCAST: All-new Chery Tiggo 8 could be on its way to SA soon

Similar to new Chery Tiggo 7, "Pro" and "Pro Max" suffixes on current 8 will also fall away.

Chery’s aggressive product roll-out is set to continue with the introduction of the all-new Tiggo 8.

The all-new Tiggo 8 was unveiled in China recently and set to be introduced in its home market later this year.

Although it was not officially been confirmed for South Africa, chances are that it will likely be available locally next year.

Chery Tiggo 8 makes a Pitstop

In this week’s episode of The Citizen Motoring’s Pitstop podcast, we discuss the possible arrival of the new Chery. We look at the Chinese carmaker’s current line-up and at what it is selling under its sub-brand badges.

Chery did recently add a hybrid model to the Tiggo 8 range, but the 8 is still the last of the Tiggo family due for an update. While the Chery Tiggo Cross replaced the Tiggo 4 elsewhere, the Cross is sold alongside the 4 in South Africa.

The Chery Tiggo 7 also received an extensive update this year. The has dropped the “Pro” suffix and gained plug-in hybrid models.

Pro and Pro Max fall away

The recently-introduced hybrid model in the current 8 line-up has done away with the “Pro” and “Pro Max” designations, but the rest of the models still uses it. However, the all-new Chery Tiggo 8 recently showed in China has done away with the “Pro” and “Pro Max” suffixes.

The new Tiggo 8 also only offers seating for five where the current model is an eight-seater. The recently-launched Tiggo 9 is now the brand’s flagship seven-seater SUV.

The new version is at 4 749mm 27mm longer and at 1 880mm it is 20mm wider than before. Height has gone down from 1 745mm to 1 710mm. The 2 825mm wheelbase is 115mm longer than before.