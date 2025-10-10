‘Miracle Tree, Isihlahla Sezimanga’ to preview in Joburg before heading to Stellenbosch Woordfees

'Miracle Tree, Isihlahla Sezimanga' honours South Africa’s rich tapestry of languages and poetic traditions.

Before heading to Stellenbosch to perform at this year’s Woordfees, multilingual choral production Miracle Tree, Isihlahla Sezimanga, will have a Joburg preview at the University of Johannesburg (UJ).

“The preview in Johannesburg is definitely aimed at our Johannesburg audiences and to give them the chance to experience the music as well,” composer and UJ artist in Residence, Franco Prinsloo, told The Citizen.

“But it also serves as a very vital preparation performance with our Woordfees productions in mind.”

Inspired by Bongekile Mbanjwa’s evocative poem Isihlahla Sezimanga, the production honours South Africa’s rich tapestry of languages and poetic traditions.

“Languages like Venda, SeSotho, isiZulu, Afrikaans, and seTshwana are incorporated as well as multilingual works, where more than one language is presented in the same choral work,” Prinsloo said.

The production did not need to tap into the UJ’s linguists in their preparation because during the composition, the composer collaborated with several poets specialising in different languages.

“Ensuring that each work is unique and specific to the language and also honours the inflection and natural signing rhythm of a specific poem,” Prinsloo shared.

The production is presented by the UJ Arts & Culture, a division of the Faculty of Art, Design, and Architecture (FADA).

As part of UJ’s year-long 20th anniversary celebrations, Miracle Tree highlights the University’s commitment to creative expression, cultural preservation, and linguistic diversity.

This Johannesburg preview is a showcase of homegrown talent before the production takes its place on the Woordfees stage.

A collaborative effort

The music is performed by Voices+, an ensemble comprising UJ Choir members, who guide audiences on a journey steeped in heritage, hope, and harmony under the direction of conductor Sizwe Mondlane.

The production also features performances by distinguished collaborators, including Eugene Joubert, Magdalena de Vries, and Motshwane Pege.

Poet Vus’umuzi Phakathi, with artistic direction by award-winning theatre-maker Jade Bowers, brings together some of South Africa’s finest creative voices.

“With all the collaborators, it has been a joy to work with. The conductor, Sizwe Modlane, is a true professional, and the musicians and ensemble work so well together,” Prinsloo said.

