Travis Scott, Back to the City and other events happening in Johannesburg this weekend

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

10 October 2025

From high-energy dance marathons to hip-hop shows and historic stage productions, there is something for every taste.

Travis Scott

Travis Scott performs on stage during the Utopia – Circus Maximus World Tour at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 11 July 2024 in London, England. Picture Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Live Nation

Johannesburg is set for a weekend packed with music, theatre, and unique experiences.

This weekend promises a mix of entertainment for all ages, with events spanning major stadiums, city squares, and the scenic Walter Sisulu National Botanical Garden.

Whether you’re looking for a night of music, a test of endurance on the dance floor, or a cultural journey through history, Johannesburg offers plenty to see and do.

Here is what’s happening in Johannesburg this weekend

Travis Scott – Circus Maximus Tour

Global hip-hop star Travis Scott will perform at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday, 11 October 2025, as part of his Circus Maximus World Tour.

The tour began in October 2023 and included 76 sold-out shows across North America, Europe, the UK, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand.

The Johannesburg show starts at 8.30pm and ends around 1pm. Gates open at 4pm. Early arrivals are expected from 9am. VIP and hospitality guests are advised to arrive early to avoid queues.

The Last Move – Endurance Dance Marathon

The Fox Event Venue and The Good Luck Bar in Ferreiras Dorp will host “The Last Move” dance marathon from 6am on Saturday.

The event is designed for endurance athletes and fitness enthusiasts. Participants will dance and exercise under the guidance of fitness coaches until one winner remains. Cash prizes and vouchers worth more than R200 000 will be awarded to the top 10 performers.

Back to the City

The 19th edition of the hip-hop festival Back to the City takes place at Mary FitzGerald Square on Saturday, 11 October.

The lineup includes US rapper Lupe Fiasco, Cassper Nyovest, A-Reece, Big Zulu, Blxckie, Kwesta, and Emtee. The sold-out event features DJs, graffiti artists, food stalls, skate parks, basketball games, MC battles, and 150 clothing stalls. The festival runs under the theme “Power in Numbers”.

How England Stole My Head

The play “How England Stole My Head: Aaaaaah Zanzolo!! King Hintsa” will be staged at Joburg Theatre on Saturday, 11 October at 10am.

It is based on true events from 189 years ago in the Xhosa Kingdom. The story chronicles the life and assassination of King Hintsa ka Khawuta by the British Army in 1835. The play explores the political and military actions that led to the king’s death.

Sunset Music Series – Zonke & Simmy

The Walter Sisulu National Botanical Garden in Roodepoort will host the Sunset Music Series on Sunday, 12 October.

Performers include Simmy at 2.45pm and Zonke at 4pm. Gates open at 12pm and the event ends at 5.30pm.

Parking is not available at the venue. Shuttle services will operate from The Kings School on Malcolm Road. Attendees are encouraged to use Uber or similar services.

Food, picnic baskets, camp chairs, blankets, and small umbrellas are permitted. No cooler boxes, glass, or gazebos are allowed. Bars will be available for drinks. Children under five enter free.

