‘MasterChef South Africa’ finds a new home as it returns for season 6 [VIDEO]

MasterChef South Africa is set to return for its sixth season on Sunday, 22 February at 6pm.

The new season will air on e.tv, with contestants competing for a R1 million prize.

This season’s judges are Katlego Mlambo, Justine Drake and Zola Nene.

Speaking to The Citizen at the show’s launch, one of the contestants, Semele, said being part of the show was a dream come true.

“Being on MasterChef was amazing. It was a dream come true, something that I have been watching for a very long time, so to actually have a chance to be on the show, cook and experience the whole thing was just absolutely amazing and life-changing,” he said.

Fellow contestant Shoki said the show taught her a lot about herself.

“Being on the show has taught me that I can definitely cook and that I am able to enjoy very harsh and demanding situations like the MasterChef kitchen is,” she said.

Shoki added that although she is not a qualified chef, her passion for cooking helped her succeed.

“I am a school social worker by profession, and I do that pretty well, I must say, but I do love cooking because it’s my way of showing love. I just thought, maybe on the MasterChef level, me cooking with the love that I have would take me far,” she said.

New home for MasterChef

The judges said they believe e.tv is the right platform for the show. The previous season aired on SABC 3.

“The fact that this season of MasterChef is on e.tv is so amazing. Not only is it a diverse reach, but I think that every single contestant will find somebody at home who resonates with them,” said Nene.

Mlambo described the move as a full-circle moment, having grown up watching the channel.

“e.tv is the one channel we all grew up watching, and I always said that for me, my first cooking shows were on e.tv. You fast-forward many years later, and I’m back on e.tv. I think e.tv reaches all corners of South Africa and shows that the country is a complete rainbow nation,” he said.

Drake said she was eager for viewers to see the new season.

“The contestants this season are incredible. You can’t help but be stirred by them. There’s so much heart, love and emotion. You’re going to love it,” she said.

