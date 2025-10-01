National Arts Council praises Nathi Mthethwa after his passing despite controversies

One of Mthethwa's biggest controversies was his plan to erect a 100-metre-high flag at the Freedom Park heritage site in Pretoria.

The National Arts Council has paid tribute to former Minister of Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa, praising his dedication to the arts.

“Minister Mthethwa will be remembered for his dedication to the advancement of the arts, culture and heritage sector and for his unwavering belief in the power of creativity to unite and inspire our nation,” said the NAC in a statement.

The news of Mthethwa’s passing broke out on Tuesday, after French press initially reported that he was missing, and then a few hours later confirmed that he was found dead.

Mthethwa, who was minister of Arts and Culture from 2014 until 2019, is suspected to have died of suicide.

“His legacy and contribution to the growth of the arts will continue to guide and inspire generations to come,” said the NAC.

Arts and culture tenure marred by controversy

Some controversies marred Mthethwa’s tenure as minister of arts and culture.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, there was R300 million earmarked to relieve the plight of artists and creatives.

The funds formed part of the Presidential Employment Stimulus Package (PESP), which saw Mthethwa’s department receive more than R500m in 2020.

Mthethwa said R300 million was allocated to the NAC, R150 million went to the National Film & Video Foundation and R60 million to the Sports Trust.

There were issues with the funds allocated to the NAC as artists claimed to have received no relief, and allegations emerged that the funds had gone missing.

“Money is not missing, people over committed the funds given to them. R300m is still there – part of it still there, part has been dispersed already and part of it is being dispersed – so there is nothing like money disappeared and I think we must emphasise that point,” Mthethwa said.

He said senior management at the NAC had been suspended following the blunder, but stated that this was not enough and established a forensic investigation.

R22 million flag

Then, in 2022, there was the R22 million flag saga. Mthethwa was determined to erect a 100-metre-high flag at the Freedom Park heritage site in Pretoria.

The Department of Sports, Arts and Culture stated that the installation of the flag would cost R17 million, while geotechnical studies would incur an additional R5 million.

Responding to Freedom Front Plus (FF+) MP Heloïse Denner, who accused the department of misplacing its priorities, Mthethwa said Denner wanted to trivialise the flag.

“No, it’s the mandate of the department to create, among other things, monuments, and this flag is a monument for democracy in this country, and we make no bones about that,” he said at the time.

“The national flag is one of our primary symbols and we are saying it is important that even at that level we ensure that we hoist high the flag as part of this transformation of the heritage landscape,” Mthethwa added.

“R22 million for a flag? Then they say it’s a monument to democracy. It’s a monument to the levels of corruption in our nation,” Mmusi Maimane said in a tweet.

Mthethwa announced the project in early 2022, but by the end of the year, due to public uproar, it was cancelled.

“There’s nothing we haven’t said about this project. We noted the outcry, and we responded. As far as I’m concerned, we have dealt with this matter, and it is finalised,” he said.

