Nigerian artists dominate SAMA’s Rest of Africa Award nominees

The category recognises non-South African artists whose music has made an impact across the continent.

Nigerian musicians are leading the nominations for the 2025 South African Music Awards’ (SAMA) Rest of Africa Award.

The category recognises outstanding non-South African artists whose music has made a significant impact across the continent.

The Rest of Africa Award nominees were announced this week. The Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) revealed the other 25 SAMA 2025 categories last month, with five additional awards expected in September.

Black Motion received the most nominations this year, with four, followed by Thandiswa Mazwai with three.

SAMA’s Rest of Africa Award nominees

This year’s Rest of Africa nominees include Nigerian stars Ayra Starr (The Year I Turned 21), Wizkid (Morayo), Tems (Born in the Wild), Fireboy DML (Adedamola) and Bensoul from Kenya (The Party & After Party).

The category highlights the growing influence of African artists.

Last year, Zimbabwean musician Edgar Muzah won for his album Son of a Tribe (Royalty Edition), which blends African rhythms with international sounds.

SAMA spokesperson Unati Gwija said Edgar Muzah’s win demonstrated the category’s importance.

“Interest in this category is growing, and the domination by Nigerian musicians this year might just be a sign of things to come,” Gwija said.

The 2025 SAMAs ceremony is scheduled for November and will be held under the theme Less Noise. More Music.

“On behalf of RiSA and the SAMA office, we extend heartfelt thanks to the judges, whose tireless listening and deliberation uphold the integrity of this process. Their work ensures that the Rest of Africa category is celebrated with the respect it deserves,” Gwija added.

