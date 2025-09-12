‘Broken plane engine, delays and more’: Inside Miss SA stars’ Italy trip

While the purpose of the visit remains under wraps, the group has been sharing updates on Instagram.

Reigning Miss South Africa, Mia le Roux, and former Miss World 2014, Rolene Strauss, recently jetted off to Italy.

The beauty queens are in Italy with the former Miss SA Creative Director, Werner Wessels, and other colleagues for a business trip.

While the purpose of the visit remains under wraps, the group has been sharing updates on Instagram.

ALSO READ: Miss South Africa CEO steps down ahead of 2025 crowning

Inside Miss SA stars’ Italy trip

Sharing pictures on Thursday, Strauss spoke about the trials, setbacks and small joys of their trip.

“Thirty-eight hours. Two flights. A broken plane engine. Delays. Running through airports and train stations with nearly 20 pieces of luggage. But we made it… and the reward was waking up to the beauty of Florence, Italy,” she wrote.

She added that she would be sharing plenty of behind-the-scenes content, though the reason for the trip is still a secret.

Le Roux also reflected on the travel difficulties in a video shared by Wessels.

“I am so honoured and grateful to be here. We are going to do some shoots while we are here. We are starting off with a photoshoot for Sandy from Duchess of Mane with a beautiful hairstyle shoot. It was quite a mission to get here — a long flight, lots of train rides, and delays — but we are here many hours later, and I got reunited with Werner Wessels,” she said.

Wessels stepped down as creative director of Miss South Africa earlier this year.

In a statement in January as he bid farewell to the organisation, Wessels said his journey with Miss SA was a “dream come true”.

“A journey filled with purpose, passion and pride. I’m immensely proud of the work we have done and the impact I’ve made. I will forever be grateful to the Miss South Africa Organisation for entrusting me with the responsibility that comes with this role I created,” he added.

He has since joined Miss and Mister Supranational as a brand development consultant. Announcing the move in February, Wessels said:

“I am so proud and deeply humbled to be joining the Miss Supranational family, embracing the incredible vision set out by the organisation to inspire, unite and uplift. I look forward to building on the vision and continuing the legacy of aspirational and inspirational leaders across the globe.”

NOW READ: Thabo Bester escape: Magudumana can’t block Netflix doccie because she was paid, court hears