‘She didn’t want charity, she wanted to work’ — SA Guild of Actors on Nandi Nyembe

Nyembe had recently expressed disappointment in not being able to make a living, despite still being able to work.

The passing of veteran actress Nandi Nyembe has cast a spotlight on the Performers’ Protection Amendment Bill (PPAB), which could dramatically change the livelihoods of actors.

Nyembe’s passing was confirmed on Saturday evening through a joint statement by her family and the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture (DSAC).

“Our hearts are broken as we share the loss of our beloved mother and grandmother, Nandi Nyembe. To the world, she was a gifted actress; to us, she was our everything,” said the Nyembe family.

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie said South Africa bows its head in sorrow following her passing.

“Her loss is not yours alone, but a loss we all feel. South Africa bows its head in sorrow but also lifts its eyes in honour of the life she lived so powerfully,” said McKenzie in the same statement.

‘She didn’t want charity’

Just four months ago, a video of Nyembe detailing her struggles as an actor in South Africa went viral.

In the video, Nyembe expressed disappointment in not being able to make a living and also displayed internal conflict in having to beg for assistance despite still being able to work.

“I don’t like it because I can do things myself. I don’t want a handout… Maybe some little groceries,” she said at the time, stationed in a wheelchair.

“I need to work. If I’m sitting here, it’s not like my brain is dead. Give me a script and I’ll show you that this brain is so alive,” she said.

Now reflecting on Nyembe’s life after her passing and the working conditions of actors in Mzansi, chairperson of the SA Guild of Actors, Jack Devnarain, said Nyembe didn’t want charity.

“Let’s be very clear, mam’Nandi was prepared to ask for acting work, even though we knew she shouldn’t have to work. It was her dignity that said ‘I’m prepared to work’ rather than be simply be a recipient of patronage or some kind of charity,” said Devnarain speaking to Newzroom Afrika.

“She didn’t want charity, she wanted to work, and I think that speaks to a lot of people in that position.”

Devnarain also made mention of Uzalo actor Glen Gabela, who, as recently as last week, asked for financial aid from the public.

PPAB has been placed on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s desk after having been passed through the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces.

Ramaphosa has referred the Bill to the Constitutional Court for a ruling on its constitutionality.

The PPAB is linked to the Copyright Amendment Bill (CAB).

The PPAB awards actors the statutory right to actor royalties, and the CAB gives the statutory right to form an organisation that can collect and disburse those royalties.

Ramaphosa has identified some issues with the bills, stating that if passed, they could have a retrospective effect on the current owners of copyrights. Producers and/or production companies are the owners of copyrights.

Playing politics

Devnarain said actors’ efforts to achieve industry regulation are being distracted by politics and fellow performers who are unaware of actors’ rights.

“You have politicians for example, you had a wonderful provision in the Copyright Amendment Bill to secure royalty rights for performers for the very first time in South African history and you can imagine with mam’Nandi’s career spanning 50 years perhaps 30 of which she would be on film and television,” said Devnarain.

“She could’ve been earning a royalty income a residual from the continued exploitation of her work that could’ve given her the money she needed for her healthcare, rather than succumbing to her illness at 75 years-old.”

The former Isidingo actor said some politicians opposed the passing of the Bill.

“To the point where the ANC’s National Executive Committee on Arts and Culture saying ‘we’re gonna tell the president to not to sign the Bills,” shared Devnarain.

Devnarain also blamed McKenzie for opposing the two Bills. Actress Nambitha Mpumlwana has also spoken about actors’ struggles in a recent interview after Nyembe’s passing.

