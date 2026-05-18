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WATCH: ‘It broke me’ – Nirvana Nokwe-Mseleku on why she quit acting

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

5 minute read

18 May 2026

04:12 pm

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Nirvana is known for her roles as Sihle Biyela in 'Outlaws' and Busi Mhlongo in 'Red Ink'

Nirvana Nokwe-Mseleku

Nirvana Nokwe-Mseleku. Picture: Instagram/@nirvananokwe

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Nirvana Nokwe-Mseleku says she will not return to acting, alleging she experienced abuse while working in the industry.

Nokwe, known for roles in Outlaws and Red Ink, shared her story in a video posted on social media.

In the video, she said she no longer wants to work in traditional media.

“I am not going back to acting. I will never put myself in a position where I’m being told that my body is not mine,” she said.

Nokwe was allegedly sexually assaulted on set. Audio clips of her detailing the experience have been making the rounds on social media.

She alleged that she was discouraged from reporting her experiences and that she was warned about speaking out.

“I’m being told I’ll never work if I speak out or if I report this to those organisations,” she said.

Nokwe on working on her well-being

She said the experience had a significant impact on her well-being and that she was still recovering.

“It broke me. I’m still building myself,” she said.

Nokwe also said she now wants to focus on her personal well-being and other projects outside mainstream entertainment.

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“I don’t love it anymore. Now I just love myself, and I want to be well, and I want my family to be well and my community to be well,” she said.

She added that she intends to continue sharing her work independently through her own platforms.

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