Celebrate the gardens and wellness with this October gig guide

We entering a new month and closer to the summer. This means many of us are planning longer vacations, weekend getaways and having more options for our October gig guides and events.

Here is your October gig guide and events navigation

Wellness Check

It’s that time of year again when people have body goals they want to reach or attain for the upcoming December. A new wellness centre is opening in Johannesburg that promises to match its customer’s health and wellness needs.

Lauretta Wellness 02 Centre is launching on 1 October. They offer services such as fat freezing, oxygen therapy and ozone therapy.

Where: 121 Kpliview Road, Liefde and Vrede. Mulbarton, Johannesburg.

Time: 11am.

Garden lifestyle festival

Stellenbosch has pulled out all the stops for 10-day long garden and lifestyle festival that will transform the City of Oaks’ streets and surrounding countryside from 20 to 30 October.

The festival is inspired by the flower festival of Girona, Spain. It will include horticultural tours to flower art; dining to hiking; and, guest garden specialists, all in a majestic setting. DIY vegetable gardening, wine tasting, painting, guided bird walks, wreath crafting, moss educationals, drawing with thread, honey sampling and much more.

During the festival, the Stellenbosch CBD will be decorated with a flower theme and have prominent installations making it a top choice for this October’s gig guide.

Boschendal estate. Picture: Claire Gunn

Private home gardens will open to visitors on Friday, 21 October and 28 October, and Saturday, 22 October and 29 October

Costs: An entrance fee of R20 per garden will be charged. A weekend passport gives access to all the gardens for a once-off fee of R200.

Visitors are advised to check the programme to check which gardens are open to the public.

For more information, click on the VisitStellenbosch.org website or call 021 886 4310. The Garden Town website is www.gardentown.visitstellenbosch.org

Taste & Tell show

The family-owned and run wine farm, Groote Post Vineyards with Peter Pentz and his sons are hosting a tasting and conversation.

The wine farm situated outside of Darling in the Western Cape will be heading to Stellenbosch for the annual Toyota US Woordfees taking place from 10 to 16 October.

Peter Pentz snr. Picture: Supplied

On Tuesday, October 11 at 13pm, the three Pentz generations, Nick and Peter junior will present a first-ever joint “taste & tell show”.

The trio promise memorable stories about the family’s transition from milk to wine, and how the three-generation partnership has been essential for a successful family business.

Woordfees is a festival known for its celebration of the written word, the arts and film.

Cost: R130 per person and R150 per person at the door. Tickets can be purchased on Webtickets

BLK Rock Festival

This is for music lovers. In association with Devil’s Peak Beer, BLK JKS are hosting its first ever Blk Rck Festival.

The lineup includes popular artists such as Msaki, Sio, The Shameless Band, MX Blouse, Morena Leraba and Ruff Majik.

This festival plans to establish itself as a beacon of diversity and inclusion across several music genres.

Where: The Nest in Troyeville, Johannesburg.

When: It’s scheduled to take place on 1 October

Cost: R300, can be purchased on Quicket

Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele