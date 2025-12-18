Where to take the kids in Joburg this festive season: Your gig guide to family fun

Looking for festive fun in Joburg? This family-friendly experience blends adventure, imagination and indoor entertainment kids will love.

Festive gig guide: Fun for the whole family, no matter where you are in South Africa this holiday.

The festive season is officially in full swing, and Gauteng is delivering a packed calendar of family-friendly experiences designed to delight kids and adults alike. Whether you’re chasing a refined Christmas outing, creative play for little ones, or immersive festive storytelling, this gig guide rounds up the best places to be this December.

Nelson Mandela Square – Celebrations on the Square

Dates: 12–22 December

Time: 4pm – 9pm

Nelson Mandela Square is elevating festive cheer with Celebrations on the Square, a sophisticated seasonal experience focused on indulgence, gifting and atmosphere.

Set inside an elegant glass marquee, the activation brings together a curated selection of premium local brands offering artisanal treats, décor, food, and thoughtful festive gifts.

Guests can browse offerings from Babylonstoren, Veldmeisie, Oooh La La, Storm Ceramics, Le Perline, Lemoni Food Studio, Matcha Pod, Gelato Mania, Kaldista Coffee Company, Casa LV, Chapters Home Fragrance, and Grandiflora, alongside beautifully curated cookbooks by Naqiyah Mayat and Angie Durrant.

Luxury champagne house Laurent-Perrier adds sparkle with tastings, bottles for purchase, and personalised luggage tags available in its dedicated champagne lounge, ideal for gifting with meaning.

Cost: R75 (includes a glass of Laurent-Perrier and a charcuterie board)

Booking: At the venue | Limited to 200 guests per day

ALSO READ: Where to party on New Year’s Eve

Eastgate Shopping Centre: Candy Cane Lane

Dates: 10–24 December

Time: 10am – 6pm

Eastgate transforms Strelitzia Court into Candy Cane Lane, a sweetly themed festive playground designed especially for families. Expect interactive entertainment that keeps kids smiling without overwhelming parents.

Activities include reindeer-inspired ice cream tastings, the North Pole claw machine, Rudolph’s Gaming Station, and festive face painting. Optional add-ons such as a doughnut DIY kit and sweet-wall bauble making station add an extra layer of creativity, making this a relaxed yet engaging outing for all ages.

Cost: R50 (add-ons available)

Booking: At the activation area

Menlyn Park Shopping Centre: Menlyn Sky Kids Zone

Dates: 5–24 December

Time: 11am – 8pm

Menlyn Sky’s outdoor area becomes a lively festive hub with the Menlyn Sky Kids Zone. Children can enjoy ornament-making, cookie decorating, colour-and-win stations, basketball challenges, and a soft play area for younger visitors.

Craft elves and Mrs Claus’ helpers guide the fun, while parents unwind at Santa’s Brew Bar. Families who dine at Menlyn Sky restaurants also receive complimentary parking, making this a stress-free festive outing.

Cost: Free

Booking: Not required

Mall of Africa: Zootropolis Mini Golf Experience

Dates: 28 November–27 December

Time: 9am – 8pm

Located at Waterfall City Park, the nine-hole mini golf experience inspired by Disney’s Zootropolis 2 offers a playful, immersive journey through the animated animal metropolis. Each hole recreates scenes from the film, blending colour, creativity, and challenge for players of all ages, making it a standout family activity this festive season.

Fourways Mall Santaland: The Jingle Bell Academy

Dates: 10–24 December

Time: 9am – 7pm

Returning for its sixth year, Santaland introduces The Jingle Bell Academy, where kids journey through magical Christmas houses to train as Santa’s helpers. Activities include cookie decorating, chimney scooting, present stacking, letter writing, festive face painting, and a memorable photo with Santa.

Cost: R50 per child

Booking: Pre-book via Quicket (recommended)

Beyond Santaland, Fourways Mall offers adventure golf, go-karting, cinemas, gaming arenas, and special events like the Night Market. Extended trading hours, free parking after 5pm, and a gift-wrapping station supporting the Smile Foundation complete the festive experience.