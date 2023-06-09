The Sex Expo and other things to do this weekend

By Lineo Lesemane

This weekend’s gig guide is suitable for indoor, and outdoor events, from the sex expo to all things races. Here is what you can do this weekend.

The Sex Expo

Things are heating up in the Mother City (Cape Town) as The Sex Expo Comes to town this Friday, 9 June.

The fun and entertaining adult-themed exhibition will showcase a full range of enticing products and hilarious crowd participation where you can win fantastic prizes.

The first 100 lucky ladies walking into The Sex Expo will receive a free sexy gift! This year the exhibition has a lot to offer, including sexy shopping, incredible stage shows, competitions, audience participation, amazing special attractions, food and drinks.

“Adult-themed expos have a wide appeal and generate massive public interest. With the full spectrum of businesses and brands targeting adult consumers represented, The Sex Expo is one of the most popular exhibitions on the continent,” the press release shared.

Johannesburg Photo Exhibition

This Saturday and Sunday, from 9am to 3pm, you can visit FotoZA Gallery, Level 1, Rosebank Mall, Johannesburg for a photo exhibition and enjoy drinks and celebrations during the opening night.

You also have the opportunity to join the exhibition virtually if you cannot make It to the venue.

“While we encourage photos and questions for the event, we will not be approving screenshots or similar, in order to avoid spamming those who are in multiple Guru Shots groups.”

Vinyl & Vintage Market

Get ready to immerse yourself in a world of nostalgia this Saturday at the Vinyl & Vintage Market at the Victoria Yards, Johannesburg. You will experience vinyl records, retro fashion, hidden treasures, and a day filled with old-school beats, soulful melodies, funky rhythms, and irresistible R&B classics.

Stance @The Races

On Sunday, Turffontein Racecourse will host Stance @The Races From 9am to 6pm – This premium event is the perfect combination of both cars and horses featuring the Jubilee stakes horse race & the finest bagged, stance, and static show cars coming together in one place.

You can expect live horse racing, 7 red hot races, DJs, food and drink vendors, a family fun zone, a vendor alley, and stadium-style seating. Tickets are R60 at Computickets, R80 at the gate, and free for children under the age of 6.

