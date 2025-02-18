Percussionist Sterra Lucas launches a new musical journey after 20 years

Sterra recently released his debut single, Gege La Gege.

After 20 years of performing as a live percussionist alongside top local and international DJs, Sterra Lucas has officially launched his solo career.

To mark this milestone, Lucas recently released his debut single, Gege La Gege, a fusion of traditional and modern sounds, with strong storytelling and poetic lyrics.

Speaking to The Citizen, Lucas said that after two decades of backing other artists, he felt it was time to share his own unique voice.

“I’ve had an incredible journey as a live percussionist, working with amazing artists and learning from them.

“I wanted to challenge myself and push the boundaries of what’s possible as a percussionist. This solo career allows me to explore new sounds, collaborate with different artists, and connect with audiences in a more personal way,” he said.

Lucas has worked with well-known industry names such as Themba Nkosi, DJ Fresh, and Harrison Crump, to name just a few.

He said these experiences taught him valuable lessons and prepared him for his solo journey.

“I’ve learnt the importance of adaptability, creativity, and professionalism. Each artist has their own unique style and approach, and being able to adjust to their vision has helped me grow as a musician.

“I’ve also learnt that collaboration is key — when you bring different talents and perspectives together, magic happens.”

ALSO READ: Percussionist and singer Thabang Tabane dies after a short illness [VIDEO]

Gege La Gege: A celebration of African culture

Lucas describes Gege La Gege as a reflection of his background and love for blending African rhythms with modern music.

“Growing up in a Zulu and Swati-speaking household, I was surrounded by rich rhythms and melodies.

“As I explored different genres, I realised I could create something unique by combining these influences,” he said.

The title Gege La Gege, which means “praise,” celebrates African culture, language, and music.

Lucas said he hopes the song brings people joy and a sense of togetherness.

“As an African artist, I believe it’s essential to create music that reflects our traditions and culture. Our heritage is rich and diverse, and music is a powerful way to share that with the world,” he added.

What’s next?

Lucas said he is gearing up for a series of performances, including festival and concert appearances, in the coming months.

He is also working on new collaborations across different genres.

“One project that I’m particularly excited about is a fusion of traditional African music with electronic elements.

“It’s still in the early stages, but I think it has the potential to be something special,” he said.

NOW READ: Dada Masilo’s memorial service to be held on her birthday, nearly two months after her passing