Presenter who called Ronaldo a ‘p**s’ apologises

Citizen Reporter

The social media influencer who called global football icon Cristiano Ronaldo a “p**s” during a SuperSport show rehearsal video clip that went viral has apologised.

Tshepang Mollison, known as Twiggy Moli, penned an apology on her Instagram account on Saturday morning, three days after the video surfaced.

It’s been ‘difficult’ for Twiggy

“I would like to apologise unreservedly for my unfortunate use of profane language in a recorded rehearsal that ended up going viral on the TL,” Twiggy said.

“The past few days have been the most difficult for me, and I acknowledge that the public outrage that followed, despite how hurtful it was for me, was legitimate.

“To those who follow my work, I have let you down and I aim to do better and I look forward to getting back to creating great content.”

Read her full apology:

ALSO READ: SuperSport says sorry after presenter calls Ronaldo a ‘p**s’

In the clip, she was responding to a question on SuperSport’s SuperPicks show on Wednesday.

“Who do you want to win this one, Ronaldo or Messi?” her co-host asked. She answered “Messi, because Ronaldo is a p**s,” using the common but extremely insulting Afrikaans swear word.

I can’t believe my eyes ladies and gentlemen pic.twitter.com/cB3NK8UuSP— #FootyFansLinkUp ???????????????????????????? (@kevykay10) November 29, 2022

SuperSport acknowledged the video, explained it was a rehearsal “that was not meant for broadcast”, and apologised “unreservedly”.

The apology came after fiery social media comments heavily criticising Twiggy, with some arguing she was not qualified enough to present a sports show.

@SuperSportTV please get professional football analysts. @TwiggyMoli called Cristiano Ronaldo a poes on national television.



Unacceptable.— UNCLE DIEGO ⁶ (@JusLloydZA) November 29, 2022

She shot to fame years after founding the lifestyle and fashion blog Sleepless in Soweto with her friend Sedi Ramone.

It is not yet known if SuperSport will continue to use her on their show.

NOW READ: Ronaldo leaves Manchester United with ‘immediate effect’

Compiled by Nica Richards. Additional reporting by Jonty Mark.